Pearl Jam Pays Tribute To September 11 Victims 21 Years On - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam honoured the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at their New York City concert on Sunday (11.09.22).

Eddie Vedder and co were playing their 37th concert in the Big Apple at the world-famous Madison Square Garden on the 21st anniversary of the coordinated attacks by the Islamic group al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001, in the US, which saw two planes crash into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, killing almost 3,000 people.

And Vedder admitted the milestone concert will likely be their “most memorable” of all, as he stood in “solidarity” with his fellow Americans and paid his respects.

He told the crowd: “There was a time we supported each other. That’s the part we cannot forget. Let those lessons be remembered as our solidarity to come together and keep this country straight.”

The Seattle legend noted a few songs later: “This is the 37th time this band has played in New York City. I think we’ve only played Seattle 50. Here’s the thing – I don’t remember half of those fucking Seattle shows. I just don’t. But I feel like we remember every Manhattan show.

“This potentially has the chance to be the most memorable of them all. We are quite honoured to be spending this important date with you.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam dedicated a shortened rendition of The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to the late Queen Elizabeth II at their Toronto gig on September 8, which took place just hours after the 96-year-old British monarch passed away peacefully at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Eddie – who is back on stage after suffering vocal issues due to inhaling “dust and smoke from the fires” in France in July – told the audience at the Scotiabank Arena: “This is just one I’m gonna do from Paul McCartney.”

