Peking Duk, Drax Project and Kita Alexander Join Forces For New Single ‘Around U' - Noise11.com

Australian electronic powerhouse Peking Duk, New Zealand chart favourites Drax Project and Gold Coast singer-songwriter Kita Alexander have teamed up for a cross-Tasman collaboration, delivering a new single that blends each act’s signature sound into one irresistible anthem.

The track, titled ‘Around U’, is a sonic meeting point of Peking Duk’s thumping electronic drops, Drax Project’s slick jazz-infused pop, and Kita Alexander’s bright, pop-driven vocal hooks.

Peking Duk, the duo of Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles, have spent more than a decade at the centre of Australian electronic music. They first broke through with the 2014 ARIA-winning single ‘High’ featuring Nicole Millar, followed by festival staples like ‘Take Me Over’ (with SAFIA) and ‘Stranger’ (with Elliphant), which landed them a second ARIA Award. Known for their wild live shows, Hyde and Styles have become festival mainstays at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and Beyond The Valley, carving out a reputation as one of Australia’s most reliable hit machines.

Across the ditch, Drax Project built their name as Wellington buskers before cracking international charts. Their fusion of pop, funk and jazz hit big with 2017’s ‘Woke Up Late’, which gained further traction after a remix featuring Hailee Steinfeld. Their self-titled debut album in 2019 showcased their range, spanning sax-driven grooves to glossy pop anthems, and earned them multi-platinum success in New Zealand. The band has supported major acts including Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Christina Aguilera, cementing their place as one of New Zealand’s most versatile exports.

Adding a strong Australian pop voice, Kita Alexander brings an emotive but radio-friendly edge. Since emerging in 2015 with ‘My Own Way’, Alexander has delivered a steady run of singles including ‘Hotel’, ‘Damage Done’ and ‘Between You & I’, each balancing pop accessibility with heartfelt lyricism. She has been a constant on the Australian charts, her songs often drawing on her personal life and experiences, giving her music an intimate yet universal appeal.

Speaking about the new single, Peking Duk said, “Creating a song with the incredible Kita Alexander and the Drax boys was pure magic – everyone brought their own flavour, and it just clicked. ‘Around U’ is a banger. Turn it up!”

Peking Duk, Drax Project and Kita Alexander will perform ‘Around U’ live for the very first time in Sydney on Thursday, 9 October at the National Art School. The exclusive event marks one of the rare occasions that all three acts will share the same stage, promising a performance that fuses electronic dance, jazz-inspired pop and heartfelt songwriting into a single show.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)