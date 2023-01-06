Peter Gabriel Premieres First New Song In 20 Years ‘Panopticom’ - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel has premiered his first new song since 2002. ‘Panopticom’ is the first taste of the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, Gabriel’s first album of new material since ‘Up’ in 2002.

In a statement, Peter Gabriel said, ‘The first song is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom. We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.’

The musicians on ‘i/o’ are Peter’s longtime collaborators Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché and Brian Eno with additional backing vocals from Ríoghnach Connolly of The Breath.

The release of ‘Panopticom’ coincided with the full moon of January 6, 2023. Peter said, ‘Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.’

Peter hinted at new music in mid 2022. Since up, he has released the covers record ‘Scratch My Back’ in 2010 and orchestrated reworkings of his classics with ‘New Blood’ in 2011.

In November 2022, he announced his 2023 ‘i/o’ world tour to start in Krakow, Poland on 18 May, 2023.

Peter Gabriel’s last show from 2014 setlist

Acoustic

What Lies Ahead (unreleased)

Come Talk to Me (from Us, 1992)

Shock the Monkey (from Peter Gabriel (Security), 1984)

Family Snapshot (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

Electric

Digging in the Dirt (from Us, 1992)

Secret World (from Us, 1992)

Darkness (from Up, 2002)

No Self Control (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

Solsbury Hill (from Peter Gabriel (Car), 1977)

Show Yourself (from Back To Front Live, 2014)

So (1986)

Red Rain

Sledgehammer

Don’t Give Up

That Voice Again

Mercy Street

Big Time

We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)

This Is the Picture (Excellent Birds)

In Your Eyes

Encore:

The Tower That Ate People (from OVO soundtrack, 2000)

Biko (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

