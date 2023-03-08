Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time' - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel has shared another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, with another Full Moon premiere ‘Playing For Time’.

Gabriel has released a song a month for the past three months on the night of the full moon ahead of the album release.

‘Playing For Time’ was recorded at Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London.

‘Playing For Time is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.

It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through.’

Peter Gabriel will commence his ‘i/o’ world tour in Poland on 18 May.

A release date for the ‘i/o’ album is still to be announced.

Peter Gabriel:

05-18 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

05-20 Verona, Italy – Verona Arena

05-21 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena

05-23 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

05-24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05-26 Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne

05-28 Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz

05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

05-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

06-02 Bergen, Norway – Koengen

06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

06-06 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

06-08 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06-10 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06-12 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

06-13 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

06-15 Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena

06-17 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

06-19 London, England – The O2

06-22 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

06-23 Manchester, England – AO Arena

06-25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

09-08 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre

09-09 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre

09-11 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

09-14 Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

09-16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

09-18 New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

09-30 Chicago, Illinois – United Center

10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

10-08 Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

10-11 San Francisco, California – Chase Center

10-13 Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

