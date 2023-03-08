 Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time' - Noise11.com
Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel (supplied Real World)

Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time’

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2023

in News

Peter Gabriel has shared another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, with another Full Moon premiere ‘Playing For Time’.

Gabriel has released a song a month for the past three months on the night of the full moon ahead of the album release.

‘Playing For Time’ was recorded at Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London.
‘Playing For Time is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.
It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through.’

Peter Gabriel will commence his ‘i/o’ world tour in Poland on 18 May.

A release date for the ‘i/o’ album is still to be announced.

Peter Gabriel:

05-18 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
05-20 Verona, Italy – Verona Arena
05-21 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena
05-23 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
05-24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05-26 Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne
05-28 Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz
05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
05-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
06-02 Bergen, Norway – Koengen
06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
06-06 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
06-08 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
06-10 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
06-12 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
06-13 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
06-15 Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena
06-17 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
06-19 London, England – The O2
06-22 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
06-23 Manchester, England – AO Arena
06-25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
09-08 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
09-09 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre
09-11 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
09-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
09-14 Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
09-16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center
09-18 New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
09-30 Chicago, Illinois – United Center
10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
10-08 Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
10-11 San Francisco, California – Chase Center
10-13 Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

