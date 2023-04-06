 Peter Gabriel Premieres The Title Track From ‘i/o’ - Noise11.com
Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel (supplied Real World)

Peter Gabriel Premieres The Title Track From ‘i/o’

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2023

in News

Peter Gabriel has delivered another full moon premiere of the title track of the ‘i/o’ album.

Gabriel recorded ‘i/o’ the song at his Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London with the Soweto Gospel Choir on backing vocals, recorded at High Seas Studios in South Africa.

This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?

Gabriel adds, “I didn’t always hear the Soweto Gospel Choir on this song, but every time I’ve worked with them it’s always been fantastic. You can just feel the energy whenever they sing on this record, and on the song I did for Wall-E, it’s just joyous. It hits you in the heart.”

The release date for Peter Gabriel’s first album of original new material since 2002’s ‘Up’ is yet to be announced.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Australian Tour Cancelled Due To Covid

Elvis Costello has cancelled his upcoming Australian shows due to “a key member” of the band contracting Covid.

6 hours ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Set To Arrive In Australia for First Tour Since 2018

Jackson Browne will start his first Australian tour since 2018 at Byron Bay this weekend before shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney then New Zealand for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

2 days ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobie Brothers To Play First Sydney Show Tonight With Michael McDonald Since 1981

The Doobie Brothers are touring Australia with Michael McDonald for the first timedespite being here six times before.

2 days ago
Peter Shelley Gee Baby
Pete Shelley Dies At Age 80

British 70s pop singer Peter Shelley has died at the age of 80.

3 days ago
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Prepares For The 50th Anniversary of His Debut Album ‘Prussian Blue’

Richard Clapton is marking the 50th anniversary of the release of his first album ‘Prussian Blue’ with two shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

3 days ago
Seymour Stein photo by Ros O'Gorman
Legendary Record Company Man Seymour Stein Dead At 80

Legendary record company man Seymour Stein has died at age 80.

3 days ago
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Cancel 7000 Resale Tickets In The USA

The Cure have cancelled over 7,000 tickets to their US tour in a bid to tackle touts.

3 days ago