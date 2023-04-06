Peter Gabriel Premieres The Title Track From ‘i/o’ - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel has delivered another full moon premiere of the title track of the ‘i/o’ album.

Gabriel recorded ‘i/o’ the song at his Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London with the Soweto Gospel Choir on backing vocals, recorded at High Seas Studios in South Africa.

This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?

Gabriel adds, “I didn’t always hear the Soweto Gospel Choir on this song, but every time I’ve worked with them it’s always been fantastic. You can just feel the energy whenever they sing on this record, and on the song I did for Wall-E, it’s just joyous. It hits you in the heart.”

The release date for Peter Gabriel’s first album of original new material since 2002’s ‘Up’ is yet to be announced.

