Peter Gabriel's ‘So' Turns 40 As Landmark Album Continues To Shape Pop And Art Rock - Noise11 Music News

Peter Gabriel’s 1986 album So remains one of the defining records of the decade, bridging experimental art rock and mainstream pop while delivering some of the biggest songs of Gabriel’s career.

by Paul Cashmere

Forty years after its release, Peter Gabriel’s So still stands as the album that transformed the former Genesis frontman from an acclaimed cult artist into a global mainstream figure. Released on 19 May 1986 through Charisma, Virgin and Geffen Records, the album fused art rock, soul, African rhythms and emerging digital technology into a record that delivered enduring hits including ‘Sledgehammer’, ‘Don’t Give Up’ and ‘In Your Eyes’.

At the time, Gabriel was coming off the experimental edge of his early solo catalogue and the soundtrack work he completed for the film Birdy in 1984. For So, he streamlined elements of his songwriting without abandoning the sonic ambition that had defined albums such as Security. The result became his most commercially successful release, reaching No. 1 in the UK and charting strongly worldwide, including a Top 5 placing in Australia.

The album arrived during a period when sophisticated studio production and world music influences were increasingly moving into mainstream pop. Gabriel, working closely with producer Daniel Lanois at Ashcombe House in Somerset, built a record that merged accessible melodies with layered arrangements and experimental textures. While artists across the 1980s were exploring synthesisers and digital recording, So stood apart because of its emotional weight and rhythmic depth.

Recording sessions began in earnest in early 1985, initially involving Gabriel, Lanois and guitarist David Rhodes. Bassist Tony Levin and drummer Manu Katché later became central to the sessions, which evolved slowly over months of overdubs and restructuring. Gabriel relied heavily on the Fairlight CMI digital sampling synthesiser, then considered cutting-edge technology, but the songs were deliberately more direct than his earlier material.

Lanois later described the early sessions as intentionally stripped back, with Gabriel preferring to avoid overcrowded studio environments while songs were still taking shape. Tracks often began as simple chord sketches and drum machine patterns before expanding into elaborate productions.

‘Sledgehammer’, the album’s breakthrough single, was reportedly assembled late in the process after most musicians had already packed away their equipment. Driven by Memphis-style horns and influenced by the soul music of Otis Redding, the track became Gabriel’s only US No. 1 single. Its stop-motion animated video, created with Aardman Animations, became a defining moment for MTV and won a record nine MTV Video Music Awards.

The album also featured one of Gabriel’s most enduring collaborations. ‘Don’t Give Up’, a duet with Kate Bush, addressed unemployment and economic hardship during Margaret Thatcher’s Britain. Gabriel originally approached Dolly Parton for the role before Bush agreed to record the vocal.

Elsewhere, ‘In Your Eyes’ incorporated vocals from Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour, while ‘Mercy Street’ drew inspiration from the poetry of Anne Sexton. Gabriel’s interest in African and Brazilian rhythms also became a central part of the album’s identity, not simply decorative additions but structural elements within the songwriting.

Critically, So was embraced upon release, although some reviewers noted the move towards more accessible songwriting compared to Gabriel’s earlier experimental work. Rolling Stone praised the record’s emotional complexity and musical sophistication, while The New York Times highlighted Gabriel’s integration of global musical influences into Western rock structures.

Retrospective opinion has remained largely favourable, though some later critics argued the album’s polished production tied it closely to mid-1980s aesthetics. Even so, tracks such as ‘Red Rain’, ‘Mercy Street’ and ‘In Your Eyes’ continue to be regarded as among Gabriel’s finest work.

Commercially, the album reshaped Gabriel’s career. So went on to achieve five-times platinum certification in the United States and triple platinum in the United Kingdom. It also became one of Geffen Records’ most successful releases of the decade. The accompanying This Way Up tour ran across 1986 and 1987 and included appearances linked to Amnesty International and other human rights causes.

The album’s legacy has only strengthened with time. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 1987 Grammy Awards, ultimately losing to “Graceland”, the Paul Simon album. So has since appeared in multiple greatest albums lists, including Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Gabriel revisited the material several times in later years, including orchestral reinterpretations for 2011’s New Blood project and the 2012 Back To Front tour, where he performed the album in full with several original musicians. A remastered edition and expanded box set also examined the making of the record in detail.

Four decades on, So remains the album most closely associated with Peter Gabriel’s solo career. It captured a rare balance between commercial ambition and artistic experimentation at a moment when mainstream pop was rapidly evolving. The record’s influence can still be heard in artists who combine global musical traditions with ambitious studio production and emotionally driven songwriting.

Tracklisting

Red Rain

Sledgehammer

Don’t Give Up

That Voice Again

In Your Eyes

Mercy Street

Big Time

We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)

This Is The Picture (Excellent Birds)

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