Peter Gabriel To Perform His First Shows Since 2014 in 2023 - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel is going back on tour in 2023 with his ‘i/o’ tour also featuring new music from a new album called ‘i/o’.

Gabriel has only announced UK and European dates at this stage with the tour starting in Krakow, Poland on 18 May, 2023.

https://petergabriel.com/news/i-o-the-tour-announced/

Gabriel’s last tour ‘Back To Front’ celebrated the classic 1986 ‘So’ album. For that tour Gabriel performed the entire ‘So’ album including the CD/cassette extra track ‘This Is The Picture’

Peter Gabriel’s 2014 setlist

Acoustic

What Lies Ahead (unreleased)

Come Talk to Me (from Us, 1992)

Shock the Monkey (from Peter Gabriel (Security), 1984)

Family Snapshot (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

Electric

Digging in the Dirt (from Us, 1992)

Secret World (from Us, 1992)

Darkness (from Up, 2002)

No Self Control (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

Solsbury Hill (from Peter Gabriel (Car), 1977)

Show Yourself (from Back To Front Live, 2014)

So (1986)

Red Rain

Sledgehammer

Don’t Give Up

That Voice Again

Mercy Street

Big Time

We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)

This Is the Picture (Excellent Birds)

In Your Eyes

Encore:

The Tower That Ate People (from OVO soundtrack, 2000)

Biko (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

Peter Gabriel, now 73, was the original lead singer of Genesis. His final Genesis album was ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ in 1973. Upon his departure, Genesis drummer Phil Collins took over lead vocals for the band.

Gabriel’s first solo album ‘Peter Gabriel aka Car’ was released in 1977. It featured ‘Solsbury Hill’, a top 40 hit for Gabriel.

Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ 2023 dates:

05/18 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

05/20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena

05/21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena

05/23 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

05/24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuehne

05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

05/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

06/02 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen

06/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/06 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

06/08 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

06/10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

06/13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

06/15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ The O2

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

