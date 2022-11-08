 Peter Gabriel To Perform His First Shows Since 2014 in 2023 - Noise11.com
Peter Gabriel To Perform His First Shows Since 2014 in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2022

Peter Gabriel is going back on tour in 2023 with his ‘i/o’ tour also featuring new music from a new album called ‘i/o’.

Gabriel has only announced UK and European dates at this stage with the tour starting in Krakow, Poland on 18 May, 2023.

https://petergabriel.com/news/i-o-the-tour-announced/

Gabriel’s last tour ‘Back To Front’ celebrated the classic 1986 ‘So’ album. For that tour Gabriel performed the entire ‘So’ album including the CD/cassette extra track ‘This Is The Picture’

Peter Gabriel’s 2014 setlist

Acoustic
What Lies Ahead (unreleased)
Come Talk to Me (from Us, 1992)
Shock the Monkey (from Peter Gabriel (Security), 1984)
Family Snapshot (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

Electric
Digging in the Dirt (from Us, 1992)
Secret World (from Us, 1992)
Darkness (from Up, 2002)
No Self Control (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)
Solsbury Hill (from Peter Gabriel (Car), 1977)
Show Yourself (from Back To Front Live, 2014)

So (1986)
Red Rain
Sledgehammer
Don’t Give Up
That Voice Again
Mercy Street
Big Time
We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)
This Is the Picture (Excellent Birds)
In Your Eyes

Encore:
The Tower That Ate People (from OVO soundtrack, 2000)
Biko (from Peter Gabriel (Met, 1980)

Peter Gabriel, now 73, was the original lead singer of Genesis. His final Genesis album was ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ in 1973. Upon his departure, Genesis drummer Phil Collins took over lead vocals for the band.

Gabriel’s first solo album ‘Peter Gabriel aka Car’ was released in 1977. It featured ‘Solsbury Hill’, a top 40 hit for Gabriel.

Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ 2023 dates:

05/18 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
05/20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena
05/21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena
05/23 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
05/24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuehne
05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz
05/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
05/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
06/02 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen
06/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/06 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
06/08 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
06/13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
06/15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/19 – London, UK @ The O2
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

