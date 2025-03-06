Peter Green Posts Rarely Performed Live Skyhooks Track ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’ - Noise11.com

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green has uncovered a new rarity, a live version of ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’.

This version was recorded on the 1990/1991 tour on January 19, 1991 at the Recreation Hall in Bunbury. It was the only time Skyhooks performed the song on the 87-date tour.

This version comes with a bonus live version of ‘Blue Jeans’ with Red Symons borrowing the Kenny Everett line “in this band I’m the country member. Yes we remember”. (say it slowly a few times if you don’t get it).

‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’ was the third album for Skyhooks and third album to reach number one.

