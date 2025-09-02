Phil Campbell’s First Motörhead Job Was To Star In A ‘Young Ones’ Episode - Noise11.com

Phil Campbell’s first major gig as a member of Motörhead wasn’t on a stage – it was on television. Within a week of joining the legendary band in 1984, Campbell found himself on the set of the cult British comedy The Young Ones.

Phil tells Noise11.com, “That must have been within a week of joining. We filmed Season 2, Episode 1 — Bambi. Just a one-day shoot at the BBC. I remember going to the canteen and seeing Slade and Roy Wood. Lem said, ‘Don’t worry lads, in a few years you’ll have your own stories.’ The show was groundbreaking. I’m chuffed to have been on it, even if the cameraman pointed at the wrong guitarist during the solos!”

You can watch the full Phil Campbell Noise11 interview here:

Watch Motörhead on The Young Ones:

Phil Campbell would go on to spend the next 31 years with Motörhead, right up until Lemmy Kilmister’s passing in December 2015. His guitar work became a cornerstone of the band’s signature sound across 16 studio albums, beginning with Orgasmatron in 1986 through to Bad Magic in 2015.

Motörhead’s relentless touring schedule made them one of the most powerful live forces in rock. “We never really stopped,” Campbell says. “It was album, tour, album, tour. But Lem was always leading from the front. He gave it everything.”

Campbell was there for Motörhead’s iconic collaborations, their Grammy win in 2005, and their unforgettable Glastonbury set in 2015 – just six months before Lemmy’s death. “It was more than a band,” Phil reflects. “It was a lifestyle, a brotherhood. Lem was one of a kind.”

After Motörhead ended, Campbell wasn’t ready to put the guitar down. By 2016, he had formed Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, a band built on family ties and raw rock energy. The lineup originally included his three sons – Todd, Dane and Tyla – along with vocalist Neil Starr.

“The Bastard Sons started out just for fun, really,” Phil says. “We did a few shows in little clubs, and it just took off. I didn’t expect it to grow the way it has.”

The band has since released three albums: The Age of Absurdity (2018), We’re the Bastards (2020), and Kings of the Asylum (2023). Known for blending old-school metal with punk spirit and Phil’s unmistakable guitar crunch, the Bastard Sons have carved out their own loyal following while paying respect to the Motörhead legacy.

“When we play live, people want to hear a mix,” Phil admits. “So yes, we throw in some Motörhead songs, but the Bastard Sons have their own identity. It keeps it exciting for me.”

Touring Australia

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons will tour Australia in September for ThePhoenix, marking another chance for fans to hear both new material and Motörhead classics.

“It’s been way too long since I’ve been down there,” Phil says. “The Aussie crowds always know how to make a show feel special. I can’t wait.”

Dates are:

16 September – Perth, The Rosemount

17 September – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

19 September – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

20 September – Sydney, Manning Bar

21 September – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)