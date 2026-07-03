Pinky Beecroft Unveils I'll Be Alright Ahead Of Lonesome Wolf Album Release - Noise11 Music News

Pinky Beecroft previews his long awaited return with new single I’ll Be Alright, the third track lifted from his upcoming album Lonesome Wolf, due August 14, 2026, ahead of a national album launch tour across Australia.

by Paul Cashmere

Pink is Beecroft has released I’ll Be Alright, a new single offering another preview of his forthcoming album Lonesome Wolf, marking his first full length collection of new material in seventeen years. The track arrives today, July 3, 2026, ahead of the album’s release on August 14, 2026, and a national tour that will take Beecroft and his band across Australia in August and September.

The release continues a steady run of new material from Beecroft, following earlier singles Band Of Gold and My Heart Is In The Wrong Place, the latter written by Ben Salter. I’ll Be Alright is described as country inflected and was co written with Maree Bonner, also known as The Widow Jones of Machine Gun Fellatio. The collaboration reflects a long creative relationship that dates back to Beecroft’s earlier band era.

At the centre of the new single is a reflective but quietly assertive chorus that leans into self reliance and emotional distance. Beecroft frames the song around internal resilience rather than external escape, with lyrics that emphasise imagination and personal endurance. “And I’m alright without a TV, I’ve got movies in my head,” he sings, before extending the idea into music itself. “I can watch them, lyin’ on my bed. And I’m alright without the radio, I’ve got music in my heart.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Beecroft said Bonner “has the uncanny ability to come up with the world’s sweetest melodies” and added, “I hope this version does justice to her vision.” The songwriting approach places emphasis on melodic simplicity and emotional clarity, aligning with the understated arrangement of the recording.

The album Lonesome Wolf is positioned as a significant milestone in Beecroft’s catalogue, not only because of the seventeen year gap between collections of new material, but also due to his own stated connection to the record. “The obvious question is why? That’s the question I ask myself, a lot. And why now? Well, because I just made a record that I love,” Beecroft said. “It doesn’t happen very often to me that things work out exactly the way I want, that the feel is right, the songs sound the way I imagined. This one feels very different, it’s the record I’ve wanted to make, for a long time.”

Lonesome Wolf follows a long and varied career for Beecroft, born Matt Ford, who first came to prominence as frontman of Machine Gun Fellatio in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The band became known for its provocative live shows and irreverent lyrical style, releasing albums including Bring It On and Paging Mr Strike before disbanding in 2005. Beecroft later released music with Pinky Beecroft and The White Russians, while also maintaining a parallel career as a screenwriter.

His writing credits include work on Farscape, Sea Patrol, Underbelly: Vanishing Act and Warnie, alongside earlier music industry milestones such as co writing No Aphrodisiac with The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman and Chit Chat Von Loopin Stab, a song that won ARIA Song Of The Year.

The new album cycle also signals a return to live performance. Beecroft will tour nationally with Pinky Beecroft & Friends across August and September, with shows spanning capital cities and select regional appearances. The tour will feature new material from Lonesome Wolf alongside deeper catalogue cuts, including songs from Machine Gun Fellatio’s repertoire.

The announcement includes rare appearances in Fremantle and Adelaide, alongside headline dates on the east coast. Beecroft has indicated the shows will be more expansive than a standard solo set, incorporating material across multiple phases of his career.

The national album launch tour is scheduled as follows.

PINKY BEECROFT & FRIENDS

Lonesome Wolf Album Launch Tour

Friday August 7, Brisbane, Crowbar

Friday August 21, Sydney, The Factory Theatre

Saturday August 22, Canberra, Venue TBA

Thursday September 3, Adelaide, The Jade

Saturday September 5, Fremantle, Mojo’s

Friday September 11, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

I’ll Be Alright, My Heart Is In The Wrong Place and Band Of Gold are available now via Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms.

Lonesome Wolf will be released on August 14, 2026.

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