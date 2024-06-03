Pixies New Music 'You're So Impatient' and 'Que Sera Sera' - Noise11.com

Pixies’ new double A-side single was inspired by the feel of movie zombie attacks and a sci-fi “monster epic”.

The group’s record features the tracks ‘You’re So Impatient’ and ‘Que Sera, Sera’, which have both debuted on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 Music show.

A press release for their new AA-side release put out on Monday (03.06.24) says it “finds Pixies creating a macabre and cinematic picture of American pop culture”.

‘You’re So Impatient’ was described as a “furious punk ditty” and “an explosive two-minute, nine-second Zombie attack at the mall”.

The release added the Pixies “twist the classic 1950s standard ‘Que Sera, Sera’ into a dark folk tale, told anew through the lens of a sci-fi monster epic”.

It was originally recorded as the soundtrack for the US TV Show ‘From’.

A limited edition seven-inch single including the tracks will be released on 19 July.

Songwriter and guitarist Black Francis said about the ‘You’re So Impatient’ track: “‘You’re So Impatient’ is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on. But the backdrop is the mall.

“And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.”

This year is billed as “momentous” for the Pixies as it marks 35 years since their groundbreaking Platinum album ‘Doolittle’ catapulted the band into the UK Top 20.

It’s also two decades since their celebrated reformation at Coachella.

Pixies’ new AA side single arrives amid a packed touring schedule set to take in around 70 live shows across the world through 2024.

They have just kicked off a North American tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power, and will return to the UK in August for a run of already sold out headline shows, including the Glasgow Academy and Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The shows will mark Pixies’ second visit to the UK this year following a sold out run of gigs celebrating the ‘Bossanova’ and ‘Trompe Le Monde’ albums, which included a three-night residency at London’s Kentish Town Form.

2024 North American Tour Dates – With Modest Mouse and Cat Power

June 4 – Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA

June 5 – Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

June 8 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON [SOLD OUT]

June 9 – Place Bell, Montreal, QC

June 11 – NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

June 12 – The Mann Center, Philadelphia, PA

June 14 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Washington, DC

June 15 – Forest Hills, Queens, NY

June 16 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

June 18 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, Detroit, MI

June 19 – Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

June 20 – Surly Festival Field, Minneapolis, MN [SOLD OUT]

June 22 – Breese Stevens, Madison, WI

June 23 – Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, IA

June 24 – Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

June 26 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

June 27 – The Pavilion, Irving, TX

June 28 – Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

June 30 – Fiddlers Green Amphitheater, Denver, CO

2024 Europe and UK Tour Dates

July 24 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain [SOLD OUT]

July 26 – Low Festival, Benidorm, Spain [FESTIVAL]

July 28 – Noches Del Botánico, Madrid, Spain [SOLD OUT]

July 30 – Lété Au Chateau, Provence, France [SOLD OUT]

August 1 – OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]

August 2 – OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]

August 4 – Ronquieres Festival, Braine-le-Comte, Belgium [FESTIVAL]

August 5 – Lokerse Feesten, Lokeren, Belgium [FESTIVAL]

August 7 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg [SOLD OUT]

August 8 – Musik Im Park, Schwetzingen, Germany

August 10 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic [SOLD OUT]

August 13 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]

August 14 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]

August 16 – Parkenfestivalen, Bodø, Norway [FESTIVAL]

August 17 – Stereo Festival, Trondheim, Norway [FESTIVAL]

August 20 – Academy, Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]

August 21 – Piece Hall, Halifax, UK [SOLD OUT]

August 23 – All Points East, London, UK [FESTIVAL]

August 24 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK [FESTIVAL]

August 27 – Galway Airport, Galway, Ireland

August 28 – Custom House Square, Belfast, UK [SOLD OUT]

August 29 – RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland

2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour Dates – With Pearl Jam

November 8 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]

November 10 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

November 13 – Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 16 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 18 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

November 21 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 23 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

