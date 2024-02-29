Playing Times For Play On The Plains - Noise11.com

Play On The Plains, the one and only Australian event for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard for 2024 has announced it scheduled for the event on 9 March.

The days line-up will conclude with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at 9.30 and throughout the day, Battle of the Bands contestants will play through the day.

12.00pm: Gates to camp sites open

1.00pm: Main Arena gates open

1.00pm: BOTB Junior Band

2.40pm: The Carp Factory – Opening Act – Local

3.20pm: BOTB 2

3.50pm: Kita Alexander

4.30pm: BOTB 3

5.00pm: Alex Lahey

5.45pm: BOTB 4

6.15pm: Northeast Party House

7.15pm: BOTB 5

7.45pm: Baker Boy

8.45pm: Battle of the Bands overall winner announced

9.15pm: Fireworks

9.30pm: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

11.00pm: Finish

The Battle of the Bands finalists are:

Senior Band finalists (Open Age):

Anagram Riot (Deniliquin)

Atticus Chimps (Gold Coast)

Elestial (Newcastle)

Fathom (Sydney)

Orphix (Melton)

The Ivy Walkers (Sunbury)

Volt Jolt (Melbourne)

Junior Band finalists (Primary School):

Naughty Nine (Griffith)

The Groovy Dudes (Deniliquin)

The Sonix (Griffith)

Overall winners in each category will receive cash prizes with the Solo Artist winner also receiving a $750 musical equipment voucher. The winner of the Senior Band competition will not only win $500, they also win a slot on the main stage at the 2025 Play on the Plains Festival!

Play on the Plains’ General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said today “We have been overwhelmed with the talent of the Battle Of The Bands’ entrants and wish them the best of luck performing up on the main stage alongside some of Australia’s best artists. Play On The Plains is proud to be supporting regional festivals, catering for a younger audience through to families bringing them all together to celebrate the love of music, friendship and fun. Come and Play and Stay On The Plains!”

Solo Artist finalists (Open Age):

Caelo (Tasmania)

Cait Guirguis (Sydney)

Harry Klein (Sydney)

Izzy Pearn (Deniliquin)

Sam Fletcher (Wollongong)

Play on the Plains

Conargo Road, Deniliquin, NSW

Saturday, 9 March 2024

Campground Gates Open: 12.00pm

Festival Arena Gates Open: 1.00pm

