 Alex Lahey Covers Skyhooks ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’ For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com
Alex Lahey

Alex Lahey

Alex Lahey Covers Skyhooks ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’ For Mushroom 50th

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2023

in News

Alex Lahey has recorded the 11th Mushroom 50th Anniversary tribute song with her cover of Skyhooks ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’.

Alex said, “This song has so much energy and passion. I don’t think I could ever conceive a song like this with all its unpredictable twists and turns.”

Tasked with taking one of the original Mushroom smash hits and transforming into something both reminiscent of the original but contemporary in its execution, Alex Lahey leaned into the eccentricities of Skyhooks as a guiding star.

“Because the original recording is almost 50 years old, I wanted to take a modern approach to the recording. I looked to capture the same raucousness of the original performance in a more high-fidelity format. It was important to me to retain the complexities and character of the original recording, but with a 21st century clarity and shine.”

‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’ was the first single from the second Skyhooks album ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’, released in 1975. The single reached no 2 on the Australian chart.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bastille, Noise11, Photo
Bastille Sign With EMI Records

Bastille have signed a fresh record deal with EMI and have "multiple projects" in the pipeline.

15 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Made Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara

Beyoncé is set to be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California.

17 hours ago
The Soul Movers credit Cameron Moss
Murray Cook Praises Keith Richards For Inspiration On New Soul Movers Track Dumb Luck

Murray Cook of The Soul Movers has praised Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones for the inspiration for the new Soul Movers song ‘Dumb Luck’.

2 days ago
Katatonia
Katatonia Sets 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Swedish metal band Katatonia will return to Australia in 2024. This tour is off the back of the 12th Katatonia album ‘Sky Void of Stars’ and the previous album ‘City Burials.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage In Seattle

Ed Sheeran surprised the crowd in Seattle, Washington on Saturday by bringing out Macklemore for two songs.

3 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Stadium Shows

The Weeknd has added dates to his Australian tour with second stadium shows added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Dedicates Song To Sinead O’Connor

Miley Cyrus dedicated a song to Sinéad O'Connor after she reflected on their 2013 feud during her recent TV special.

4 days ago