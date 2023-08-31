Alex Lahey Covers Skyhooks ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’ For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com

Alex Lahey has recorded the 11th Mushroom 50th Anniversary tribute song with her cover of Skyhooks ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’.

Alex said, “This song has so much energy and passion. I don’t think I could ever conceive a song like this with all its unpredictable twists and turns.”

Tasked with taking one of the original Mushroom smash hits and transforming into something both reminiscent of the original but contemporary in its execution, Alex Lahey leaned into the eccentricities of Skyhooks as a guiding star.

“Because the original recording is almost 50 years old, I wanted to take a modern approach to the recording. I looked to capture the same raucousness of the original performance in a more high-fidelity format. It was important to me to retain the complexities and character of the original recording, but with a 21st century clarity and shine.”

‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’ was the first single from the second Skyhooks album ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’, released in 1975. The single reached no 2 on the Australian chart.

