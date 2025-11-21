Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years As Fugees Legacy Faces New Chapter - Noise11.com

Pras Michel, a founding force behind The Fugees, has been sentenced to 14 years in a United States federal prison, as a long-running foreign influence case reaches its final stage. The sentence, delivered in Washington on Thursday, closes an extraordinary legal saga for the rapper who helped define 1990s hip-hop with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean.

Michel faced sentencing after a 2023 conviction on 10 counts connected to illegal foreign lobbying, undisclosed political influence operations and the movement of foreign funds into the United States political system. The court determined that Michel channelled millions from Malaysian financier Jho Low into an effort to influence the Obama 2012 campaign, as well as later efforts aimed at easing pressure on Low during a separate federal investigation.

Justice department prosecutors argued that sentencing guidelines recommended life in prison, a position Michel’s legal team described as extreme. They presented the court with a request for a three-year term, stating that the recommended life sentence was designed for international terrorists and major cartel leaders, not for a figure from the music industry.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly delivered a 14-year sentence, one that defence attorney Peter Zeidenberg stated his client intends to appeal. Michel declined the opportunity to address the court before sentencing.

The allegations first emerged publicly in 2019 when federal prosecutors charged Michel with moving money from Jho Low into a lobbying campaign designed to persuade the first Trump administration to halt its investigation into Low. That investigation related to one of the biggest global financial scandals of the past decade, with Low accused of diverting billions from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Prosecutors also alleged that Michel covertly moved Low’s money into Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign using straw donors. Later allegations involved attempts to influence an extradition case at the request of Chinese representatives, as well as claims Michel attempted to disrupt witness testimony and provided false statements under oath.

The 2023 trial drew international attention, particularly after actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified about his past interactions with Low, who helped finance the DiCaprio-starring film The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Michel was ordered in October to forfeit US$64 million that authorities said represented proceeds or assets connected to the alleged foreign influence scheme.

His spokesperson Erica Dumas issued a statement after sentencing and described it as a difficult moment, while adding that Michel remained grateful for those who continued to support him as the legal process continues.

Michel was born in Brooklyn to Haitian immigrant parents and formed The Fugees with childhood friends Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. The group became one of the most critically and commercially successful hip-hop acts of the 1990s.

Their breakthrough came with the 1996 album The Score, a record that sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. The album’s blend of hip-hop, soul and Caribbean influences produced major hits, including Killing Me Softly, Ready Or Not and Fu-Gee-La. The Fugees became a standout act during a period when hip-hop was undergoing rapid global expansion and their innovative use of melody, political themes and multicultural influences cemented their legacy.

The group disbanded in 1998 as each member pursued solo work. Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill became an instant classic, while Jean released a series of successful solo albums. Michel produced his own solo material and moved into film work, including the 1998 single Ghetto Supastar, which became a significant international hit.

A Fugees reunion had been planned for 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score, but the tour was cancelled shortly before launch. Later performances took place with Hill and Jean, but Michel’s escalating legal situation prevented wider activity.

With his sentence now delivered, Michel’s future involvement in any further Fugees activity remains uncertain. His legal team has confirmed that an appeal will be lodged, although no timetable has been announced.

