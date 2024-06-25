Lauryn Hill Will Perform UK and Europe Shows With The Fugees - Noise11.com

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are heading to the UK later this year.

As well as a series of shows in the US August through to September, Hill will bring the ‘Miseducation Anniversary Tour’ to the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester and The O2 in London in October.

The run kicks off on August 8 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps on October 22, in Amsterdam.

As well as performing tracks from her seminal 1998 solo album, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, she and her Fugees bandmates – Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – will play tunes from their 1996 LP ‘The Score’.

Before postponing the rest of the jaunt, Lauryn, 49, had been “making it through” each gig by taking a prescribed medication to help her voice, but claimed it was “detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time.”

As a result, Lauryn was forced to “take time off to allow for real vocal recovery.”

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I’d like to start this off by saying how much I’ve enjoyed being on the road, and how much I appreciate all of the fans who have come out to celebrate this incredible milestone anniversary and history making reunion with us. Being able to tour this album to sold out crowds after 25 years has been an emotional experience! I’ve loved sharing the stage again with Wyclef and Pras. The Return of the Fugees has been powerful and amazing – those who’ve witnessed it can testify. The tour itself reminds us the artists, and the audiences alike of earlier, perhaps less complicated times when ‘It could all be so simple…’ or ‘Ready Or Not, here I come!’ were on repeat on the airwaves. Simply put, classic. Classic music, classic performances with audiences who love those classics has been nothing but…wait for it … EPIC. (I almost said classic again!)

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.

“For this reason we have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year. The shows that were cancelled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 AND because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas.

We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon. (sic)”

Ms. Lauren Hill and the Fugees’ 2024 tour dates:

AUGUST

9 – Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 – West Palm Beach iThink Financial Amphitheatre

16 – Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre

18 – Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

21 – Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann

23 – Bristow Jiffy Lube Live

25 – Mansfield Xfinity Center

28 – Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center

30 – Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater

31 – Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

4 – Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater

6 – Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion

7 – Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 – Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

15 – Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

17 – Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl

20 – Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

21 – Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center

OCTOBER

12 – Manchester Co-Op Live

14 – London The O2

18 – Paris Accor Arena

22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

