Ms Lauryn Hill To Play Two Australian Shows In October - Noise11.com

Ms Lauryn Hill will perform shows in Sydney and Melbourne in October to mark the 25th anniversary of her solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’.

‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ was a number one album in the USA and reached number two in Australia and the UK.

Ms. Lauryn Hill said: “The Miseducation album has been a consistently special artwork that has allowed me to tour for 25 years, sharing the message and energy with its loyal appreciators. I’m not even sure if it feels like 25 years have gone by to me. I’m excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary with the fans in Australia, and I look forward to this time capsule experience. The music itself was born to be anachronistic, at the same time reclaiming precious jewels from the past, and infusing them with the potency and energy of the present, in order to enrich it and the future. Revisiting the album live has renewed my love and appreciation for the music and the period in which it was born, when hip-hop was ripe with potential and uncomplicated enthusiasm.”

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is one of the most seminal hip hop and soul albums of our time,” said Paul Dainty AO, CEO and Director of TEG Dainty. “Alongside her work with the ilk of Nas and Aretha Franklin, and of course Fugees, this tour promises to be an unbridled celebration of the most GRAMMY-Awarded female rapper of all-time.”

Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform at:

Melbourne | Tuesday October 3 – Rod Laver Arena

Sydney | Thursday October 5 – Qudos Bank Arena

