Private Lives Brings Hugh Bonneville And Lisa McCune To Melbourne In 2027 - Noise11 Music News

A new Australian production of Noël Coward’s classic comedy Private Lives, starring Hugh Bonneville and Lisa McCune, has added a Melbourne season following record first-day ticket demand for its Sydney premiere.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne’s Princess Theatre will stage the new production of Noël Coward’s Private Lives from 18 March 2027 after producers confirmed the Victorian season following unprecedented early demand for the Sydney run. The production pairs British actor Hugh Bonneville with Australian performer Lisa McCune in Coward’s celebrated comedy, marking Bonneville’s Australian stage debut.

The Melbourne announcement follows strong early sales for the Sydney season, with producers stating that the production recorded the highest first-day ticket sales for a play in the history of Sydney’s Theatre Royal. The Melbourne engagement will run for a strictly limited season after performances conclude in Sydney in February.

Bonneville, widely recognised for his roles in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films, will play Elyot opposite McCune’s Amanda. The former couple unexpectedly find themselves honeymooning with new spouses at neighbouring hotel suites, reigniting a relationship that neither had truly left behind. What follows is one of theatre’s best-known comedies of manners, built around Coward’s rapid-fire dialogue, romantic conflict and social satire.

Joining Bonneville and McCune are Australian actors Leon Ford, Claire van der Boom and Julie Forsyth. The production is directed by British theatre director Christopher Luscombe, whose career has included work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare’s Globe, the National Theatre, the Old Vic and London’s West End.

Bonneville said the opportunity represented a long-awaited stage role and his first professional visit to Australia.

“I’m thrilled to be making my Australian stage debut in Private Lives. Noël Coward’s writing remains as sharp, funny and insightful today as ever, and Elyot is a character I’ve always relished the idea of playing. To have the chance to bring this classic comedy to Australian audiences, and to work with such a talented cast is a genuine pleasure. I can’t wait to get to Sydney, my first visit to Australia, and begin rehearsals for this brilliantly funny play.”

Producer Sir Howard Panter, Joint CEO and Creative Director of Trafalgar Entertainment, said the response before opening night demonstrated the continuing appeal of Coward’s work.

“To achieve the highest first-day ticket sales for a play in the history of Theatre Royal Sydney before the curtain has even gone up is remarkable,” Panter said.

“It reflects not only the enduring appeal of Noël Coward’s Private Lives, but also the excitement of seeing Hugh Bonneville and Lisa McCune together in this exceptional new production. We are thrilled to now bring the production to Melbourne and look forward to sharing this very special theatrical event with audiences there.”

First staged in 1930, Private Lives remains one of Coward’s defining works. The play examines relationships, marriage and attraction through the story of divorced couple Elyot and Amanda, whose attempts to move on with new partners quickly unravel when they encounter one another by chance.

Across almost a century the play has become a cornerstone of English-language theatre, with notable productions featuring performers including Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman. Coward also incorporated his song Someday I’ll Find You into the play, a composition that later became widely recorded by artists including Mario Lanza, Doris Day, Perry Como and Julie Andrews.

Luscombe’s appointment brings considerable experience with classical comedy and large-scale commercial productions. Alongside his Shakespeare productions including Much Ado About Nothing, Love’s Labour’s Lost and The Comedy of Errors, he has also overseen the internationally touring production of The Rocky Horror Show for more than two decades.

Bonneville brings more than 40 years of stage experience, having performed extensively with both the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. His screen career spans films including Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men and the Downton Abbey and Paddington franchises, while television audiences have recently seen him in Douglas Is Cancelled, The Agency, The Gold and The Gentlemen.

McCune remains one of Australia’s most recognised performers, with four Gold Logie Awards and an extensive career across television, theatre and film. Her recent stage credits include The 39 Steps, Sweat and Steel Magnolias, while television appearances have included Taskmaster, narration of Big Miracles, and winning the 2024 season of Dancing With The Stars Australia.

The creative team also includes set designer David Fleischer, costume designer Jennifer Irwin, dialect coach Charmian Gradwell, sound designer Jeremy Dunn, fight choreographer Scott Witt, resident director Andrew Bevis, choreographer Nathan Mark Wright and composer Nigel Hess.

Melbourne Season

18 March 2027, Melbourne, Princess Theatre

Ticket Details

Priority waitlist is open now.

General public tickets go on sale Friday 28 August 2026.

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