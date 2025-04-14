Pulp Announce First Album In 24 Years - Noise11.com

Pulp will release their first album in24 years in June titled ‘More’.

We’ve even been thrown a bone to wet the appetite with the song ‘Spike Island’.

In a statement Jarvis Cocker said, “This is the first Pulp album since We Love Life in 2001. Yes: the first Pulp album for nearly 24 years. How did that happen?

“Well, when we started touring again in 2023, we practised a new song called Hymn Of The North during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena. This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024.

“A couple are revivals of ideas from the last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley. The music for another was written by Jason Buckle.

“The Eno family sing backing vocals on a song. There are string arrangements written by Richard Jones & played by the Elysian Collective.

“The album was recorded over 3 weeks by James Ford in Walthamstow, London, starting on November 18th, 2024.

“This is the shortest amount of time a Pulp album has ever taken to record. It was obviously ready to happen. These are the facts.

“We hope you enjoy the music. It was written & performed by four human beings from the North of England, aided & abetted by five other human beings from various locations in the British Isles. No A.I. was involved during the process.

“This album is dedicated to Steve Mackey.

“This is the best that we can do. Thanks for listening.”

Mackey, the bass player for Pulp, died in 2023.

Since the 24 year hiatus of Pulp, singer Jarvis Cocker five solo albums as well as the soundtrack to 2022’s ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ under the name Jarv Is.

