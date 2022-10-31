Pulp Reunion Shows Won't Have Steve Mackay - Noise11.com

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey won’t be partaking in their reunion shows.

Jarvis Cocker and co confirmed they are reuniting in 2023 for a series of festivals and concerts, with headline slots at Latitude and TRNSMT festivals and more.

Pulp will headline Latitude in Suffolk on July 21, and Glasgow’s TRNSMT on July 7.

They will also play homecoming gigs in Sheffield on July 14 and 15, plus a massive outdoor gig at London’s Finsbury Park on July 1.

Pulp reunited in 2011, with Jarvis joined by Steve, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Mark Webber.

They played a surprise set at Glastonbury followed by a headline slot at Reading and Leeds.

Their last performances were in 2012, including a hometown show in Sheffield and a pair of shows on the SS Coachella Cruise.

However, Steve has announced that he won’t be part of the latest reunion.

In an Instagram statement, he said: “Pulp is a very important part of my creative life.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the body of work we’ve created together. Jarvis and I remastered Pulp’s entire Universal Records back catalogue together just over two years ago at Abbey Road Studios. It was a huge pleasure to do that and review our songs and recordings together.”

He continued: “There have been wide reports of a full reunion for UK concerts today. However, I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects, and will not be joining them for these UK shows just announced.

“Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”

