 R.I.P. Australian Music Industry Identity Dominic ‘Mick’ Mazzone OAM - Noise11.com
AUSTRALIA DAY HONORS. Mick Mazzone, music manager and charity man, OAM. He is pictured with some of his music paraphernalia and a guitar signed by George Young (from the Easybeats, Vanda and Young, Love is in the Air song writer and ACDC Producer and brother). Picture: Tricia Watkinson

AUSTRALIA DAY HONORS. Mick Mazzone, music manager and charity man, OAM. He is pictured with some of his music paraphernalia and a guitar signed by George Young (from the Easybeats, Vanda and Young, Love is in the Air song writer and ACDC Producer and brother). Picture: Tricia Watkinson

R.I.P. Australian Music Industry Identity Dominic ‘Mick’ Mazzone OAM

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Dominic ‘Mick’ Mazzone of Mighty Management, manager of the Hoodoo Gurus and formerly Ian Moss, has died after an illness.

Mick was a loved member of the Australian music industry. He was a tour manager, a production manager, an artist manager and for 37 years ran his company Mighty Management. He worked at one point for Frontier Touring and tour managed the Australian end of Live Aid. He was also a one-time stage manager for the APRA Music Awards.

Hoodoo Gurus in a statement said:

“We in the Hoodoo Gurus are utterly devastated at the sudden loss of our dear friend, Mick (Dominic) Mazzone. It is impossible to convey the shock and grief we are feeling right now.

“We have already shed many tears, and there will be many more to come, but our loss is nothing compared to the one that has been dealt to Mick’s close family and friends, and in particular, to his beloved kids, Frank, Antonia and Alex. Our hearts go out to them at this dreadful time”.

Ian Moss posted:

“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of my former manager and great friend, Mick Mazzone.

Mick managed me through the transition from Cold Chisel to solo artist, the Matchbook album period, which was undoubtedly one of the most successful and rewarding periods of my entire career and throughout the 90s. And every step of the way, Mick did it in style.

“Mick was hard working and one of the most honourable men I’ve ever worked with. An absolute gem.

“My thoughts are with his family, Amelia, Frank, Antonia, Alex and his friends.

“So long ol’ son. So long.”

Originally from Adelaide, Mick Mazzone moved to Sydney in 1982.

Mick Mazzone worked with Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, Paul Kelly, Crowded House, Billy Joel, Madonna, REM and Sting. In 2019 Mick was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his charity work raising over $14 million for Cure Our Kids, Support Act and Golden Stave. Golden Stave awarded Mick with the Hall of Fame award for his tireless work.

In a statement Mick’s family said:

The family of Mick Mazzone would like to announce the sudden and sad passing of our beloved dad, brother and uncle. A stalwart of his family, he was surrounded by his loved ones in his last days.

He will be remembered by many in the Australian music industry, which he worked in and loved for over four decades and deeply missed by his countless friends.

We appreciate all the love and support shown to us.

His legacy will live on.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger McLachlan photo by Jason Rosewarne
Little River Band Co-Founder Roger McLachlan Dies At Age 71

Roger McLachlan, the New Zealand born bass player and co-founder of Little River Band, has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 71.

1 hour ago
Uncle Jack Charles The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Music Victoria Suspends 2025 Victoria Music Awards

Music Victoria has announced it will not present th Music Victoria Awards in 2025.

1 day ago
Gut Health
Lior, Sarah Blasko, Gut Health To Perform At APRA Music Awards

The APRA Music Awards will showcase the best of new music for 2025 with performances from a diverse example of Australian music from Sarah Blasko, Lior and Gut Health.

1 day ago
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Check Out Pre-Crowded House When They Were The Mullanes

For a brief time before Crowded House became Crowded House they were known as The Mullanes.

1 day ago
Lucinda Williams at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Lucinda Williams Replaces Jason Isbell For Paul Kelly Tour

Bad news for Jason Isbell fans. Jason is off the Paul Kelly Australian and New Zealand tour in August and September. The good news is Lucinda Williams has replaced him.

2 days ago
Tommy Emmanuel, the 2025 Noise11 interview
Tommy Emmanuel and George Benson Are Making An Album Together

Grammy Award winning Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and Grammy Award winning American guitarist George Benson are making an album together.

2 days ago
Michael Hutchence, music news, noise11.com
Tiger Lili Hutchence Marries

Michael Hutchence's pregnant daughter Tiger Lily has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years, Ben Archer.

2 days ago