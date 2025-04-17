R.I.P. Australian Music Industry Identity Dominic ‘Mick’ Mazzone OAM - Noise11.com

Dominic ‘Mick’ Mazzone of Mighty Management, manager of the Hoodoo Gurus and formerly Ian Moss, has died after an illness.

Mick was a loved member of the Australian music industry. He was a tour manager, a production manager, an artist manager and for 37 years ran his company Mighty Management. He worked at one point for Frontier Touring and tour managed the Australian end of Live Aid. He was also a one-time stage manager for the APRA Music Awards.

Hoodoo Gurus in a statement said:

“We in the Hoodoo Gurus are utterly devastated at the sudden loss of our dear friend, Mick (Dominic) Mazzone. It is impossible to convey the shock and grief we are feeling right now. “We have already shed many tears, and there will be many more to come, but our loss is nothing compared to the one that has been dealt to Mick’s close family and friends, and in particular, to his beloved kids, Frank, Antonia and Alex. Our hearts go out to them at this dreadful time”.

Ian Moss posted:

“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of my former manager and great friend, Mick Mazzone. Mick managed me through the transition from Cold Chisel to solo artist, the Matchbook album period, which was undoubtedly one of the most successful and rewarding periods of my entire career and throughout the 90s. And every step of the way, Mick did it in style. “Mick was hard working and one of the most honourable men I’ve ever worked with. An absolute gem. “My thoughts are with his family, Amelia, Frank, Antonia, Alex and his friends. “So long ol’ son. So long.”

Originally from Adelaide, Mick Mazzone moved to Sydney in 1982.

Mick Mazzone worked with Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, Paul Kelly, Crowded House, Billy Joel, Madonna, REM and Sting. In 2019 Mick was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his charity work raising over $14 million for Cure Our Kids, Support Act and Golden Stave. Golden Stave awarded Mick with the Hall of Fame award for his tireless work.

In a statement Mick’s family said:

The family of Mick Mazzone would like to announce the sudden and sad passing of our beloved dad, brother and uncle. A stalwart of his family, he was surrounded by his loved ones in his last days. He will be remembered by many in the Australian music industry, which he worked in and loved for over four decades and deeply missed by his countless friends. We appreciate all the love and support shown to us. His legacy will live on.

