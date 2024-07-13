R.I.P. Australian Radio Legend Ron E. Sparks Dies Aged 72 - Noise11.com

Ron E. Sparks, one of Australia’s most respected and professional broadcasters, has died from cancer at age 72.

Born Gregory James Sparks, as Ron. E Sparks he became a voice of Sydney on top rating Top 40 radio station 2SM in the 70s before the days of FM.

Sparks left 2SM for rival 2UW where he was Program Director. He then worked for six years at Sydney’s Triple M FM before moving to 2DAYFM in 1994. In 2001 he moved to Nova 96.9 and then in 2002 to WSFM where he remained until retired in 2017.

Listen to the radio genius of Ron E. Spark:

2UW 1980s ad

Ron E Sparks on 2SM 20 September, 1977

Ron E Sparks on Countdown

