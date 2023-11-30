 Radiohead Expected To Reactivate in 2024 - Noise11.com
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Radiohead Expected To Reactivate in 2024

by Music-News.com on December 1, 2023

in News

Radiohead are gettng ready to return after having a “little break”, according to the band’s drummer Philip Selway.

Radiohead haven’t released new music since 2016 album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ and haven’t performed live since 2018, but after enjoying a lengthy hiatus founding member Selway believes that the group, also comprised of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood and Ed O’Brien, are getting to the point of wanting to reconnect.

Appearing on a live stream with the Crow Hill Company, the musician said: “We’ve actually had a little break for a minute; the last show that we did was back in 2018, but we’re coming back ’round to that point now. There is just something particular to that relationship – that creative relationship and personal relationship – actually, you can’t get anywhere else.

“We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break – this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”

During their break, singer Yorke and guitarist-and-keyboardist Greenwood have formed new band The Smile with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner.

The trio released their debut LP ‘A Light for Attracting Attention’ in 2022 and will unveil second album ‘Wall Of Eyes’ in 2024 as well as setting off on a UK and EU tour.

Earlier this year, Selway explained the motivation for Radiohead’s break, revealing that the members wanted to pursue various side projects.

Speaking to Prog magazine, Selway said: “We’re always talking about stuff. But in terms of an actual kind of collective project, beyond the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ stuff that we’ve been doing, it’s kind of further down the line for us when that will happen. We’re talking about that, but at the moment everybody’s doing their own thing.

“When the pandemic happened, we’d always planned to take a veer off from Radiohead around that, so we could get on with other stuff. But that just meant that those other projects kind of grew, so we’re allowing time for all of those projects to go where they need to. But yeah, we’ll get together soon and in the next couple of years there will be something there, of some sort.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Nick Cave The Death of Bunny Munro
Nick Cave Novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ To Be Made Into TV Series

Nick Cave’s 2009 novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ will be made into a limited television series.

2 days ago
TLC in Melbourne
TLC, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue Line-up Australia and New Zealand Dates For 2024

TLC will be back in Australia (as well as a New Zealand date) in 2024 and this time with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Throws Party for 23000 Friends At A Day On The Green

At nearly 50, Robbie Williams has been famous for more than half his life. Rich and famous, when you factor in the shitload of money he fucked off with from EMI in 2002. And anonymous in America where he has never had a hit and can walk the streets a complete unknown.

5 days ago
Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Melissa Etheridge To Bring I’m Not Broken Tour To Australia In 2024

Melissa Etheridge will return to Australia in 2024 for the I’m Not Broken tour.

November 23, 2023
Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud Confirm Reunion

Girls Aloud have confirmed that they will be embarking on an "enormous" reunion tour in 2024.

November 23, 2023
Candlebox photo from their Facebook page
Candlebox’s Kevin Martin Is Quitting Music As Well As Breaking Up The Band

Kevin Martin of Candlebox is not only breaking up the band, he is quitting music. The new Candlebox album is the last Candlebox album. It was released exactly 30 years after the release of the multiplatinum Candlebox debut which sold over 4 million copies in America.

November 22, 2023
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Fan Dies After Fall In Sydney

A Robbie Williams fan has died after falling at his concert in Sydney, Australia last week.

November 22, 2023