Radiohead Reunion Rumours Accelerate - Noise11.com

Radiohead’s manager has seemingly donated tickets to the band’s rumoured tour.

Radiohead recently dropped a huge hint they will be reuniting for a run of dates this year when they incorporated a new LLP (limited liability partnership) called RHEUK25 – a move they have made in the past which usually signals new music, or a tour could be on the way and allows the them to work outside the traditional record label system.

RHEUK25 LLP was registered on March 10, and it prompted speculation that they could hit the road for their first tour since 2018.

The filing listed all five Radiohead members – Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – as officers of the business entity.

Then, this week, Resident Advisor reported that Radiohead’s manager – under the name Blueyed Pictures, inc – donated four tickets to “a Radiohead concert of your choice” in a fire relief auction for the Palisades High School in Los Angeles, which just ended.

The listing noted that the winning bidder could choose from dates “based on the band’s tour schedule”.

What’s more, an insider told the outlet that the tour would see Radiohead play multiple dates in European cities this autumn.

Radiohead previously registered Dawn Chorus LLP just months before the release of their 2016 album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ while they incorporated Spin With A Grin LLP six months before they announced plans to release the ‘Kid A Mnesia’ reissue in 2021.

So, a new album could also be on the cards.

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood also used a similar method for their side project The Smile by registering Self Help Tapes LLP in 2022 shortly before announcing plans to release the band’s debut album ‘A Light for Attracting Attention’.

Radiohead further fuelled gossip about a return by sharing a post on Instagram last week, marking 30 years since the release of their 1995 album ‘The Bends’.

If Radiohead do return in 2025, it will mark a comeback for guitarist Jonny Greenwood following a terrifying health battle last year which left him in hospital fighting an infection and prompted The Smile to cancel the European leg of their tour.

