Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello Taken Down By Security Guard - Noise11.com

Tom Morello photo by Ros OGorman

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Taken Down By Security Guard

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by a security guard during a concert over the weekend.

While Rage Against The Machine was performing Killing in the Name at a gig held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night, a man in a red T-shirt rushed onto the stage.

According to footage posted online, a security guard ran after the concertgoer, but ended up knocking Morello, who fell off the edge of the platform.

Vocalist Zack de la Rocha noticed the incident and immediately yelled to the crowd, “Hold up! Hold up!”

A short time later, Morello returned to the stage and raised his arms in the air – seemingly indicating he was fine. The group finished the show without any further drama.

Other members of the security staff were seen escorting the fan from the crowd.

Morello has not yet commented on the accident.

