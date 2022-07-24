Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello Taken Down By Security Guard - Noise11.com

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by a security guard during a concert over the weekend.

While Rage Against The Machine was performing Killing in the Name at a gig held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night, a man in a red T-shirt rushed onto the stage.

According to footage posted online, a security guard ran after the concertgoer, but ended up knocking Morello, who fell off the edge of the platform.

Vocalist Zack de la Rocha noticed the incident and immediately yelled to the crowd, “Hold up! Hold up!”

A short time later, Morello returned to the stage and raised his arms in the air – seemingly indicating he was fine. The group finished the show without any further drama.

Other members of the security staff were seen escorting the fan from the crowd.

Morello has not yet commented on the accident.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

