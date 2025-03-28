 Rare Beatles Audition Tape Discovered In Vancouver - Noise11.com
Rare Beatles Audition Tape Discovered In Vancouver

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2025

in News

A rare Beatles recording featuring the band’s audition for Decca Records has surfaced in Vancouver.

The Beatles recorded 15 songs for the Decca audition. Decca passed on them. They were eventually signed to a EMI’s Parlophone label.

The newly discovered tape is believed to be a direct copy of the master recording. He thought it was a compilation someone had put together at some stage.

Rob Frith of Neptoon Records had the tape in his store for years. After all these years, Frith played the tape just to check it out. Mixing engineer Larry Hennessey, who listened to the tape with Rob, immediately knew it was a professional recording.

The tape arrived in Vancouver around 1972 when a Canadian producer Jack Herschorn was gifted it in London. He said he just kept it on the shelf at his studio.

Rob Frith says he has no plans to sell the tape but if Paul McCartney came to Vancouver to buy him dinner, he would probably give it to him.

Here is a list of the songs they performed during their Decca audition:

Money (That’s What I Want)
To Know Her Is to Love Her
Like Dreamers Do
Memphis, Tennessee
Sure to Fall (In Love With You)
Till There Was You
The Sheik of Araby
Take Good Care of My Baby
Love of the Loved
September in the Rain
I’ll Be Glad When You’re Gone
A Long Time Ago[: 1]
Say You Will Never
Besame Mucho
How Do You Do It:

