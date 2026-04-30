Rat Boy Release New Single ‘Broken' Ahead Of Upcoming Album ‘Crash!' - Noise11 Music News

UK artist Rat Boy returns with the new single ‘Broken’, a riff-driven preview of the forthcoming album ‘Crash!’, set for release in June.

by Paul Cashmere

Rat Boy have unveiled their latest single ‘Broken’, a guitar-heavy track that signals the next phase for the Essex outfit as they prepare to release their fourth studio album ‘Crash!’ on June 26 via Hellcat Records. The song arrives as the first major preview of the new record, which has been self-produced by the band in collaboration with punk figure Tim Armstrong.

The release of ‘Broken’ positions Rat Boy back in the centre of the UK alternative conversation, continuing momentum built from their 2024 album ‘Suburbia Calling’. With ‘Crash!’ scheduled for digital release in late June, the band are aligning their next chapter with a renewed focus on raw performance energy and stripped-back production techniques.

Formed around frontman Jordan Cardy, alongside Harry Todd, Liam Haygarth and Noah Booth, Rat Boy co-wrote ‘Broken’ with Armstrong, known for his work with Rancid and as the founder of Hellcat Records. The track blends distorted guitar textures with a rhythmic urgency rooted in 1990s punk, while maintaining the melodic accessibility that has defined the band’s catalogue since their 2017 debut ‘Scum’.

The recording process for ‘Crash!’ reflects a deliberate departure from conventional studio environments. The band constructed a temporary recording setup in the garden of singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro, using two sheds to capture performances in near-live conditions. Booth handled drum tracking while physically moving between spaces to operate recording equipment, contributing to the immediacy of the final sound.

“The room wasn’t soundproof; it was a single thin wooden room with no deadening, so the drum kit sounded so insane and live,” Cardy said. “We didn’t need to add any triggers to the drums; it’s all real. We all shared a headphone mix through splitters, and we pretty much couldn’t hear what we were playing.”

That approach extends to the album’s broader aesthetic. ‘Crash!’ is positioned as an 18-track collection shaped by recent touring across Europe, with the band aiming to replicate the intensity of their live performances in the recording. Songs including ‘Make Me Stay’ and ‘No Stars’ draw on mid-1990s punk influences, combining tight arrangements with a focus on rhythm section dynamics and unpolished guitar tones.

The DIY ethos also informs the album’s visual presentation. Cardy handled artwork creation with an emphasis on analogue techniques, avoiding digital refinement in favour of a tactile, handmade quality. The intent mirrors the recording process, reinforcing a consistent artistic direction across both audio and visual elements.

Rat Boy’s trajectory has been defined by a hybridisation of genres, blending punk, indie rock and hip hop since Cardy first emerged with early releases on SoundCloud. That foundation led to a recording deal in 2015 and a rapid rise that included a BBC Sound Of 2016 nomination and an NME Award for Best New Artist. Their debut album ‘Scum’ reached No. 15 on the UK Albums Chart, establishing a commercial foothold that was expanded with ‘Internationally Unknown’ in 2019.

Subsequent projects, including contributions to film, gaming and collaborations with artists across genres, have reinforced the band’s adaptability. Their music has appeared in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, while Cardy’s songwriting has intersected with broader pop and hip hop contexts, including a high-profile sample by Kendrick Lamar.

Within that catalogue, ‘Crash!’ represents a recalibration rather than a reinvention. The emphasis on live energy and minimal processing reflects a wider trend among contemporary rock acts seeking authenticity through performance-based recording. For listeners, it situates Rat Boy within a lineage that prioritises immediacy over polish, echoing production philosophies from earlier punk and alternative eras.

There is, however, an ongoing industry debate about the sustainability of such approaches in a digital-first landscape where precision and clarity often dominate. While the band’s method may resonate with audiences seeking rawness, it also challenges the expectations of streaming-era production standards.

For Rat Boy, the decision appears intentional. The band’s recent touring cycle exposed them to audiences across Europe, and ‘Crash!’ is framed as a direct response to that experience. By translating stage dynamics into recorded form, they are aligning their studio output more closely with their live identity.

As ‘Broken’ introduces this direction, the focus now shifts to the full album release. ‘Crash!’ arrives on June 26, marking the band’s fourth studio effort and their first for Hellcat Records under this configuration.

Crash! Tracklisting

Broken

High Life

Away Days

Baseball Bat

Gun To My Head

Sick Of It

City Boys

Public Warning

The River

Skeletons

Night Bus

Blind

Make Me Stay

S.O.S

Dead End

Arrested Development

Reason

No Stars

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