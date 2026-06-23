Ray Beadle To Headline Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival In UK First - Noise11 Music News

Australian blues guitarist Ray Beadle will make his first-ever UK festival headline appearance when he closes the Saturday night programme at the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne, Lancashire, in August 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian blues musician Ray Beadle has secured a significant milestone in his international career, with organisers of the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival confirming him as the Saturday night headliner for the 2026 event in Colne, Lancashire. Beadle will close the festival programme at the Pendle Hippodrome on 29 August, marking the first time the Sydney-based guitarist and singer has topped the bill at a major UK festival.

The booking reflects growing international recognition for an artist long regarded as one of Australia’s leading blues performers. While Beadle has spent decades building a loyal following at home through relentless touring, festival appearances and a substantial catalogue of recordings, the UK headline slot represents a new chapter in a career that has steadily expanded beyond Australian shores.

The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival is one of the United Kingdom’s longest-running and most respected blues events, attracting audiences from across Britain and continental Europe during the August Bank Holiday weekend. Beadle’s elevation to a headline position follows a successful UK visit in 2025 that reportedly included sold-out club performances and increased attention from British blues promoters and industry figures.

“Headlining The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival is a real honour,” Beadle said.

“I’ve admired the UK blues scene for a long time, and to be invited to close the Saturday night is something I’m genuinely proud of. I can’t wait to bring the band, plug in, and share the music with everyone in Colne.”

Don Elford, the former AEG and Legends Global executive assisting Beadle’s international expansion, described the booking as a natural progression.

“Ray’s headline slot at Colne marks a major moment in his international career,” Elford said. “He’s long been regarded as one of Australia’s finest blues musicians, and this booking recognises the global calibre of his playing and songwriting. The UK has embraced Ray in a big way, and this festival headline is a natural next step.”

Emerging from the New South Wales blues circuit during the 1990s, he developed his reputation through performances with respected blues outfit Foreday Riders, often referred to by musicians as a training ground for some of the country’s leading blues talent.

His playing quickly distinguished itself from many of his contemporaries. Drawing on the influence of Stevie Ray Vaughan while incorporating elements of jazz, jump blues, rockabilly and soul, Beadle built a style that balanced technical sophistication with emotional depth. His ability as a vocalist further broadened his appeal, allowing him to move comfortably between hard-driving electric blues, soul-inflected material and acoustic performances inspired by early Delta blues traditions.

International experience arrived early in his career. Beadle completed three tours of the United States and spent three months performing with the house band at B.B. King’s Blues Club in Memphis, an experience that remains one of the defining moments of his professional development. He also appeared at Southern blues festivals during his American visits and later represented Australia at the prestigious International Blues Challenge, where he reached the Top 8.

Despite establishing himself as one of Australia’s premier blues guitarists during the 2000s, Beadle stepped away from full-time music for a period, working as a truck driver to support his family. His return to the stage in 2010 reignited a recording and touring schedule that has remained remarkably active.

In recent years he has continued to broaden his musical range through projects including The 301 Live Session, the jazz-influenced collaboration Beadle, Doley, Dickeson and the acoustic release Death Bed Blues. His 2022 recording Haunted Heart explored a heavier, guitar-driven sound while retaining the blues foundations that have defined his career.

Along the way, Beadle has collected multiple Chain Blues Awards, including honours for Best Album, Best Song and Best Male Artist. Yet his reputation has largely been built on live performance, where his improvisational approach and command of blues, jazz and soul traditions have earned admiration from fellow musicians and audiences alike.

The UK headline appearance may also signal broader opportunities for Australian blues artists seeking international audiences. While Australian performers have traditionally faced challenges breaking into overseas blues markets dominated by American and British acts, Beadle’s growing profile demonstrates the increasing global reach available to independent artists with established touring credentials and distinctive musical identities.

Additional UK performances and industry engagements are expected to be announced as part of Beadle’s 2026 visit.

Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne, Lancashire

29 August 2026, Colne, Pendle Hippodrome

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