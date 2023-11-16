 Ray Davies Teases Possible New Kinks Music - Noise11.com
Ray Davies Teases Possible New Kinks Music

The Kinks have around “20 songs” waiting to be worked on.

Ray Davies has “two or three” tracks from the pile that he’s keen to finish before he turns them into a project.

He told the NME: “We’ve got loads of songs there in pieces.

“There are about two or three songs I want to finish, and when they’re finished, I’ll put the whole thing together.”

Fans were expecting new music in 2018, but it “got shelved because of other issues”.

He added: “But there’s still material there. When I get time.”

Ray and his brother Dave formed the Kinks in the 1960s and had hits including ‘All Day and All of the Night’ and ‘You Really Got Me’.

Despite new music talk, Ray insists a band reunion is in “the lap of the Gods” due to his differences with his sibling.

However, last year, Dave admitted there’s every chance he and his elder sibling can put their tumultuous past behind them and reform the iconic rock band.

He told The Independent when asked if a reunion was on the cards: “I hope so! I do.

“Ray and I have spoken about it – it’s possible!”

Of their relationship now, he said: “We get on okay.

“We talk about football! We’re born-and-bred Arsenal fans … So, yeah, I’m optimistic about the future.”

In 2018, Dave admitted they needed to “iron out a few” kinks before working together again.

Ray went on a national news channel to announce that the ‘Lola’ group had been back in the studio for the first time in 25 years, but his brother claimed it wasn’t entirely true as they’d only discussed the prospect and need to argue out their creative differences first.

Dave spilled: “I thought, ‘What is Ray bullshit about now?'”

However, he added: “We’ve been talking about maybe trying to work on new Kinks material.

“I said, ‘We shouldn’t go public yet because we’ve got to iron out a few things.’

“He said, ‘Yeah.’ Of course, he left, and the next thing he’s on TV saying we’re doing it. Typical Ray.”

The pair’s notorious fights even made it onto the stage throughout the roaring 60s’.

They performed together for the first time in almost 20 years in 2015, when Ray joined Dave on stage in London for a performance of ‘You Really Got Me’.

The Kinks’ classic line-up featured Mick Avory on percussion and the late Pete Quaife on bass.

Meanwhile, ‘Part 2’ of ‘The Journey’, an innovative compilation album, is due out on Friday (17.11.23) to mark The Kinks’ 60th anniversary.

