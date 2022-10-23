 R&B Isn't Dead Says Babyface - Noise11.com
Babyface

Babyface photo from Facebook profile

R&B Isn’t Dead Says Babyface

by Music-News.com on October 24, 2022

in News

Babyface is adamant R&B music isn’t “dead”.

In recent years, there has been debate online whether the genre is still popular, with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recently asking his Twitter followers, “Who killed R&B?”

But in an interview for Vulture, legendary producer Babyface – real name Kenneth Edmonds – argued that the genre is simply “changing”.

“R&B is not dead, it’s forever changing, and it goes into other generations and they hear it a little bit differently than we hear it,” he said. “I feel like my job is to always try to understand that and not fight it but roll with it and never go to the point to where I’m trying to do it completely myself, where it looks like I’m out of context.”

Babyface went on to note that he has noticed more songs are like “conversations” and don’t have a “big bridge”.

He also pointed to the likes of Summer Walker and Kehlani as examples of stars to watch.

“Where radio used to be the gatekeeper and if you couldn’t get through radio and then that’s it, kids are proving today that you don’t quite need that. There’s other ways to get there, and so that gives a certain amount of independence. It gives them power because they don’t have to wait for the record company to decide what’s going to be their single,” Babyface added.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young World Record
Neil Young Premieres Break The Chain Video

Neil Young has revealed as second song from his upcoming 42nd album ‘World Record’.

3 days ago
Animal Logic
Stewart Copeland and Stanley Clarke Reform Animal Logic With Deborah Holland

Former drummer for The Police Stewart Copeland, jazz legend Stanley Clarke ad singer songwriter Deborah Holland have reformed Animal Logic.

4 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Claims Brother Noel Has Blocked Oasis Songs for Knebworth

Liam Gallagher has claimed that estranged brother Noel Gallagher has "blocked" him from using Oasis songs in his 'Knebworth 22' documentary.

4 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas Covers The Saints ‘Shipwreck’

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has covered The Saints’ ‘Shipwreck’ for the new EP ‘Back In The Day’.

4 days ago
Shania Twain, music news, noise11.com
Shania Twain To Play Mrs Potts In Beauty and the Beast

Shania Twain has been cast as Mrs Potts in ABC’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast special.

5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Hurts The Devil’s Feelings By Giving Away A Demon

Ozzy Osbourne has been having a bit of fun with his demon counterpart all in the name of the Save The Music Foundation.

6 days ago
Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers, Palais Theatre St Kilda, Sunday 17 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:/www.noise11.com
The Proclaimers To Tour Australia in 2023

The Proclaimers are coming back to Australia in 2023 with a tour starting in Perth on February 24.

6 days ago