Reverend Horton Heat Announce Australia 2026 Tour - Noise11 Music News

Reverend Horton Heat Return To Australia In November 2026 With A National Run Featuring The Johnnys And A Rotating Cast Of Local Rockabilly And Punk Veterans

by Paul Cashmere

Reverend Horton Heat will return to Australia in November 2026 for a five-date national tour, bringing their long-running fusion of rockabilly, country, punk and swing back to Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Castlemaine.

The tour, presented by Principal Entertainment and David Roy Williams, goes on sale Thursday May 7 at 11am and marks the band’s first confirmed Australian shows in several years. Fronted by founder Jim Heath, the Dallas-born outfit remains anchored by upright bassist Jimbo Wallace, with the current line-up continuing a legacy that stretches back to the mid-1980s.

For Australian audiences, the run carries additional local weight with support from veteran Sydney cow-punk outfit The Johnnys on multiple dates, alongside a curated mix of regional rock’n’roll and rockabilly acts tailored to each city.

The Reverend Horton Heat story begins in Dallas’ Deep Ellum district in 1986, where Heath built a reputation for high-energy live shows rooted in 1950s rock’n’roll but accelerated by punk intensity. Their debut album Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em in 1990, released via Sub Pop, positioned them within an emerging alternative rockabilly movement, while subsequent releases like The Full-Custom Gospel Sounds Of The Reverend Horton Heat and Liquor In The Front refined their hybrid sound.

Commercial traction followed with 1996’s It’s Martini Time, which reached the Billboard 200, giving the band its first chart presence. Over the decades, the group has maintained a steady recording and touring cycle, culminating in later releases such as Rev in 2014 and Whole New Life in 2018. Their catalogue reflects a consistent reinterpretation of American roots music, filtered through surf, swing and punk idioms.

The band’s cultural footprint extends beyond traditional album cycles. Tracks like Psychobilly Freakout and Wiggle Stick gained broader exposure through television and gaming, including appearances on Beavis And Butt-Head and the Guitar Hero franchise, while I Can’t Surf featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. These placements introduced the band to younger audiences outside the conventional rockabilly circuit.

The 2026 Australian shows will emphasise that cross-generational appeal. Each city line-up reflects a localised take on the broader roots revival scene. In Melbourne, piano-driven rock’n’roll specialists Ezra Lee & Jumpin’ Jethro join the bill, while Sydney’s show features guitarist Pat Capocci alongside The Johnnys. Brisbane leans into a festival-style format with The Linelockers, Jake & The Cadillacs and DJ Lori Lee, known for her association with Greazefest. Adelaide rounds out the run with neo-rockabilly act The Satellites.

From an industry perspective, the tour aligns with a broader resurgence of interest in heritage American genres within Australia’s live circuit. Rockabilly and psychobilly, once niche subcultures, have maintained a durable presence through festivals, vinyl reissues and cross-genre collaborations. The Reverend Horton Heat’s continued touring activity underscores the viability of legacy acts operating outside mainstream pop cycles, particularly in markets with strong pub rock traditions.

There is also a historical symmetry in pairing the band with The Johnnys. Emerging from Australia’s early 1980s pub rock scene, The Johnnys helped define a local interpretation of country punk, making them a natural counterpart to the Texan trio’s sound. Their inclusion adds a lineage element to the tour, connecting two parallel evolutions of roots-driven rock across continents.

While the Reverend Horton Heat have not released a new studio album since Whole New Life, their touring output and side projects, including Heath and Wallace’s collaboration with Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom in The Jimbos, indicate ongoing creative activity. The Australian dates are expected to draw heavily from the band’s established catalogue rather than introduce new material.

Looking ahead, the tour reinforces the band’s long-standing relationship with Australian audiences and signals continued demand for legacy rock acts operating in specialised genres. For fans, it offers a rare opportunity to see a foundational act in psychobilly perform in relatively intimate venues.

Tickets go on sale Thursday May 7 at 11am via davidroywilliams.com.

Tour Dates

November 11, 2026, Brisbane, Crow Bar

November 12, 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

November 13, 2026, Sydney, Factory

November 14, 2026, Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

November 15, 2026, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

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