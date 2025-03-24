Richard Clapton To Play 16th Annual State Theatre Concert - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton has announced the date for his 16th annual State Theatre concert in Sydney.

Richard played his first State Theatre show in 28 June 2008.

Richard said, “On 6th September 2025 I will playing my 16th State Theatre. What a great ride this has been – and still is.

“This year we will be performing a retrospective and playing as many songs from my catalogue as will fit into the 3 hour show. This will of course include all my hits from the past 50 years or so (oh OK, 52 years if you insist!)

He added, “We have called this year’s gig “The Best Years of Our Lives” as this is probably the most eponymous of all my songs. It is also the title of the live concert back in the day which became one of my most successful albums.

“So please join us for this annual pilgrimage and celebrate “The Best Years of Our Lives.”

Saturday, 6 September 2025

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale at 10.00am AEDT on

Monday, 31 March from Ticketmaster

