Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick Is Playing On The New Mark Knopfler ‘One Deep River’ Album - Noise11.com

Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick will be heard playing on the upcoming Mark Knopfler album ‘One Deep River’.

Rick told Noise11.com, “I just played on Mark Knopfler’s new album. Jeff Beck is on it. (I heard) Jeff Beck, the opening section and I tough ‘oh oh’. Now they want me to play on it”.

Rick was just in the UK, guesting with Mark on another project, a re-recording of Knopfler’s ‘Going Home: Theme From Local Hero’ to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. The recording also features, Bruce Springsteen, Slash, Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Pete Townshend, Sting, Queen’s Brian May, Joan Jett and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour as well as appearances by Sheryl Crow, Joan Armatrading, Journey’s Jonathan Cain, Tom Morello, Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, former Squeeze member Paul Carrack, Keith Urban, Steve Cropper, Steve Vai, Vince Gill, Sam Fender, Sonny Landreth, Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Albert Lee, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Dave Mason, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Orianthi and Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. That recording will be out in March.

Rick tells Noise11, “I was just in England and went to the Mark Knopfler guitar auction at Christies. They sold every guitar he had. There were some things that made no sense to me but they sold every single piece”.

Did Rick buy any? “No I didn’t. The prices are sky high,” he said. “Now I’m thinking about doing it after that”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Rick Nielsen

Cheap Trick will tour Australia for Red Hot Summer.

Saturday 24th February 2024

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

