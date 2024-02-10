Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick Is Playing On The New Mark Knopfler ‘One Deep River’ Album - Noise11.com

Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick will be heard playing on the upcoming Mark Knopfler album ‘One Deep River’.
Rick told Noise11.com, “I just played on Mark Knopfler’s new album. Jeff Beck is on it. (I heard) Jeff Beck, the opening section and I tough ‘oh oh’. Now they want me to play on it”.
Rick was just in the UK, guesting with Mark on another project, a re-recording of Knopfler’s ‘Going Home: Theme From Local Hero’ to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. The recording also features, Bruce Springsteen, Slash, Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Pete Townshend, Sting, Queen’s Brian May, Joan Jett and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour as well as appearances by Sheryl Crow, Joan Armatrading, Journey’s Jonathan Cain, Tom Morello, Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, former Squeeze member Paul Carrack, Keith Urban, Steve Cropper, Steve Vai, Vince Gill, Sam Fender, Sonny Landreth, Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Albert Lee, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Dave Mason, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Orianthi and Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. That recording will be out in March.
Rick tells Noise11, “I was just in England and went to the Mark Knopfler guitar auction at Christies. They sold every guitar he had. There were some things that made no sense to me but they sold every single piece”.
Did Rick buy any? “No I didn’t. The prices are sky high,” he said. “Now I’m thinking about doing it after that”.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Rick Nielsen
Cheap Trick will tour Australia for Red Hot Summer.
