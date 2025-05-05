Ricky Martin Adds A Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Ricky Martin will hang around in Melbourne for a little longer in November. Ricky will perform a second Melbourne show on 2 November.
The Ricky Martin tour features special guest Rita Ora. Ricky last performed in Australia in 2015. Rita played in Australia last in 2019.
AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES AND VENUES
Melbourne: Saturday, November 1 – Rod Laver Arena SOLD OUT
Melbourne: Sunday November 2 – Rod Laver Arena NEW SHOW
Brisbane: Thursday, November 6 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Canberra: Saturday, November 8 – GIO Stadium
Sydney: Monday, November 10 – Qudos Bank Arena
