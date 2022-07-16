 Ricky Martin Denies Abuse Allegations - Noise11.com
Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin Denies Abuse Allegations

by Music-News.com on July 16, 2022

in News

Ricky Martin has denied “disgusting” allegations of incest made by his nephew.

Earlier this month, authorities in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order on behalf of an unnamed petitioner against the Livin’ la Vida Loca singer.

On Friday, a local newspaper reported that the petitioner was Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, and that he had filed domestic and sexual abuse claims against him.

In response, Martin issued a strongly worded statement via his lawyer Marty Singer over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” said Singer. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

A hearing on the claims is set to take place in Puerto Rico on 21 July.

Martin shares four children with his husband Jwan Yosef. He announced their marriage in January 2018.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney Get Back DVD
Richard Lester’s Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ Doco Is Coming To DVD/Bluray

Richard Lester’s 1991 documentary of the 1989/1990 Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ tour will be re-released on DVD and Bluray in August.

3 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Oasis To Release 25th Anniversary ‘Be Here Now’

Oasis are releasing 25th-anniversary limited edition collectors' editions of their seminal 1997 LP 'Be Here Now'.

4 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke’s The Smile Debuts New Song ‘Bending Hectic’

Thom Yorke's Radiohead side project The Smile, have debuted a new song 'Bending Hectic' at the Montreux Jazz festival.

4 days ago
Moler
Moler To Reform Again For A One Off Melbourne Show

Moler are getting back together for one show only opening for The Fauves in Melbourne on 30 July.

4 days ago
Placebo, music news, noise11.com
Placebo Cancel Shows Due To Covid

Placebo have cancelled shows due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the band and crew.

4 days ago
The Chats photo Luke Henery
Get F*cked, Guns N’ Roses Support The Chats Have A New Song

The Chats, one of Guns N’ Roses opening acts on the upcoming Australian tour have a new album called ‘Get F*cked’ on the way and a new song ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’ for you now.

6 days ago
The Prodigy photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Prodigy Play First Show Since Death of Keith Flint

The Prodigy have played their first concert since the passing of Keith Flint.

6 days ago