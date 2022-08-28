Ride To Perform 'Nowhere' For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Ride will tour Australia and New Zealand from November to perform their ‘Nowhere’ album from start to finish.
‘Nowhere’, the debut album for Ride, was released in October 1990. The album reached no 11 in the UK.
TOUR DATES
Tuesday, November 29: The Gov, Adelaide
Wednesday, November 30: The Forum, Melbourne
Thursday, December 1: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday, December 2: Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Sunday, December 4: Freo Social, Perth
Tuesday, December 6: The Studio, Auckland
Early Bird Pre-sales: Wednesday, August 31 @ 9.00am local
General On Sale: Friday, September 2 @ 9.00am local
