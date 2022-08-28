Ride To Perform 'Nowhere' For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Ride will tour Australia and New Zealand from November to perform their ‘Nowhere’ album from start to finish.

‘Nowhere’, the debut album for Ride, was released in October 1990. The album reached no 11 in the UK.

TOUR DATES

Tuesday, November 29: The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, November 30: The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, December 1: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, December 2: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, December 4: Freo Social, Perth

Tuesday, December 6: The Studio, Auckland

Early Bird Pre-sales: Wednesday, August 31 @ 9.00am local

General On Sale: Friday, September 2 @ 9.00am local

