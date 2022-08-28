 Ride To Perform 'Nowhere' For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Ride

Ride

Ride To Perform ‘Nowhere’ For Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on August 29, 2022

in News

Ride will tour Australia and New Zealand from November to perform their ‘Nowhere’ album from start to finish.

‘Nowhere’, the debut album for Ride, was released in October 1990. The album reached no 11 in the UK.

TOUR DATES
Tuesday, November 29: The Gov, Adelaide
Wednesday, November 30: The Forum, Melbourne
Thursday, December 1: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday, December 2: Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Sunday, December 4: Freo Social, Perth
Tuesday, December 6: The Studio, Auckland

Early Bird Pre-sales: Wednesday, August 31 @ 9.00am local
General On Sale: Friday, September 2 @ 9.00am local

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michelle Branch
Domestic Abuse Charges Against Michelle Branch Dropped

The domestic assault charges against Michelle Branch have been dropped.

3 days ago
Sound As Ever by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street
Hamish Cowan Of Cordrazine Performs For Jane Gazzo and Andrew P. Street ‘Sound As Ever’ Book Launch

Magic was happening on a rainy night in Melbourne’s northern suburbs this week when Cordrazine’s Hamish Cowan picked up his guitar to perform at the launch of the Jane Gazzo and Andrew P. Street book ‘Sound As Ever’.

4 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Has A Kids TV Show ‘Doggyland’ Coming

Snoop Dogg has launched an animated children's series titled Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

5 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Clarifies Is ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has clarified his declaration that "R&B is dead".

6 days ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Men Arrested Over Mariah Carey Break-in

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at Mariah Carey's house.

6 days ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer

Eddie Vedder has recorded a cover of Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros ‘Long Shadow’.

6 days ago
Margaret Urlich
New Zealand’s Margaret Urlich Has Passed Away At Age 57

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich has lost a two and a half year battle with cancer at the age of 57.

7 days ago