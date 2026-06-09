Riff Raiders Release Welcome To Mars As Melbourne Hard Rock Outfit Lands Third Album - Noise11 Music News

Riff Raiders mark a new chapter with their third studio album Welcome To Mars, celebrating the release over the long weekend as the Melbourne band expands its high voltage hard rock sound across 11 tracks. The record follows a run of singles including Nothing To Lose, Welcome To Mars and Broken Halo, and signals what the band describes as a shift in direction moving forward.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne hard rock outfit Riff Raiders has released its third studio album Welcome To Mars, unveiling a tightly constructed 11 track set that the band launched over the long weekend and is now available worldwide. The release arrives after a steady rollout of singles and marks the group’s first full album cycle since their earlier work established them as a fixture in the Australian live rock circuit.

The timing of Welcome To Mars places it squarely in a period of renewed activity for the band, who have paired the album’s release with a return to live performance commitments, including their first show since 2023. The project arrives with momentum built through a series of visually driven singles and a growing catalogue of touring history across the east coast.

At the centre of the album campaign are three key tracks. Nothing To Lose, which features a music video filmed at ABC Southbank, helped set the tone for the record’s release cycle. The title track Welcome To Mars has already passed 30,000 views on YouTube within its first month, signalling sustained online engagement. Meanwhile, Broken Halo, the most recent single, has drawn attention for its AI generated video approach and its darker tonal shift.

The band described the release as both a culmination and a pivot point. “We’re excited to have this album out following the response we’ve had to (new single) Broken Halo in the past week. It hints at the new direction the band can take musically from here,” the group said. That statement reflects an evolving approach that blends modern hard rock production with a more experimental visual and sonic palette.

Musically, Welcome To Mars spans multiple shades of hard rock. Tracks such as Climbing the Walls lean into a swampy groove driven structure, while Feels Like Something pushes a more melodic three part power pop framework. Sound Mirror introduces psychedelic textures layered over grunge influenced guitars, while Broken Halo anchors the darker end of the record. Across 11 tracks, the album prioritises riff driven arrangements, sharp hooks and a consistent live energy that reflects the band’s reputation on stage.

The group’s development has been steady since forming in 2017, building from a Melbourne pub circuit foundation into a nationally recognised live act. Early recognition came through a shortlist for Best Punk / Rock Act at the 2021 Music Victoria Awards, alongside support slots with established acts including D A D, Baby Animals, The Poor and The Lazys. That touring experience has played a key role in shaping the band’s emphasis on direct, performance ready songwriting.

Historically, the band’s debut Live Like You Mean It in 2017 established their blend of classic rock influences and modern production, while their 2020 follow up Rock and Roll Daydream expanded their profile during a period of limited touring opportunities. Subsequent singles such as Walk of Shame and Nothing To Lose continued to refine their sound and visual identity, with the latter incorporating archival style production referencing Australian music television history.

Industry observers have noted that the band’s consistent output and emphasis on visual media aligns with a broader trend among independent rock acts, where video driven single releases are increasingly central to audience growth. While Welcome To Mars does not represent a stylistic reinvention, it does consolidate multiple phases of the band’s development into a more cohesive statement.

The next phase will see the band return to the stage as part of Rock Is Not Dead 3 Festival. The appearance will mark their first live performance in more than a year and is expected to showcase material from the new album in a full band setting.

Welcome To Mars positions Riff Raiders at a point of transition, balancing their established hard rock identity with hints of further experimentation. Whether that direction becomes more pronounced in future releases will likely be shaped by both audience response and their return to active touring.

Date:

Friday, August 28: Prince of Wales, Melbourne

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