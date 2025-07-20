 Robbie Williams' Parent's Health Is Not Good - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Robbie Williams’ Parent’s Health Is Not Good

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2025

in News

Robbie Williams has shared an update on his parents’ health, saying it is “precarious”.

Williams is currently in the middle of his UK tour.

Sharing an update on his own health, Williams reported: “Well, I’ve been ill with some sort of virus for a couple of weeks, which is making me feel very weak. It’s par for the course on tours. Everyone gets something.”

He then shared: “Things at home with my parents? Very precarious right now. It’s real-world stuff that deeply affects me and my wife. And if my wife is affected, you can bet I am. So the maths are: Virus + ill parents + stadium tour.”

Williams previously announced that his mother, Janet, had been diagnosed with dementia in November 2024.

Earlier this week, Robbie told The Sun: “My mother has dementia and she doesn’t know who I am anymore. She doesn’t know where she is anymore.”

He also revealed his father, Pete, has Parkinson’s disease and struggles to be as social as he once was.

“He used to sing with me every night on stage, he would come out, steal the show and be charming and then wander backstage for a glass of red wine. Now he can’t leave the house.”

