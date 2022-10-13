Robbie Williams Re-Releases Debut 'Life Thru A Lens' - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams is releasing a new deluxe edition of his multi-million selling debut solo album ‘Life thru a Lens’ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the LP.

The special expanded 4-CD album – which is coming out on December 2 on UMC/Island Records – is comprised of the original record, which contains hits such as ‘Angels’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Old Before I Die’, as well as bonus tracks and B-sides.

The new edition will also feature previously unreleased demos, rehearsal recordings and rare remixes, as well as a first release on audio format of the complete concert recorded at London’s The Forum in June 1998, released that November as ‘Live In Your Living Room’ on VHS tape and VCD but never reissued.

‘Life Thru A Lens’ was originally released in September 1997 spending two weeks at Number 1 on the UK Album Chart and 92 weeks in the UK Top 40. It has sold 2.1 million copies in the UK alone.

The deluxe edition will be available in 4-CD Box Set, vinyl, and digital download formats and is available to pre-order now.

The anniversary edition of ‘Life thru a Lens’ follows the release of Robbie’s compilation album ‘XXV’, which features orchestral backing re-recordings of his greatest hits to mark his 25 years as a solo star.

‘XXV’ became Robbie’s 14th UK Number One album last month and that achievement means the 48-year-old singer has now broken the record for the solo artist with the most UK Number 1 albums. Only The Beatles now have more UK Number One albums than Robbie with 15.

‘Life Thru A Lens’ tracklisting:

CD1 – Life Thru A Lens: The Original Album:

Lazy Days

Life Thru A Lens

Ego A Go Go

Angels

South Of The Border

Old Before I Die

One Of God’s Better People

Let Me Entertain You

Killing Me

Clean

Baby Girl Window

(silence)

Hello Sir (hidden track)

CD2 – Life On The Flipside; B-Sides and Bonus Tracks:

Freedom (from ‘Freedom’, CD Single 1, July 1996)

Better Days (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997)

Average B-Side (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997)

Making Plans For Nigel (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997)

Kooks (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997)

Teenage Millionaire (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997)

Falling In Bed (Again) (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997)

She Makes Me High (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997)

Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997)

Lazy Days (Original Version) (from ‘Millennium’, CD Single 2, September 1998)

Cheap Love Song (from ‘South Of The Border’, CD Single 1, September 1997)

Walk This Sleigh (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 1, December 1997)

Karaoke Overkill (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997)

Get the Joke (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997)

Angels (acoustic version) (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997)

Angels (Spanish Version) (from ‘The Ego Has Landed’ (South America Editions). April 1999)

Let Me Entertain You (Full Length Version) (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ CD Single 2, March 1998)

Medley Of Songs From The Motion Picture Soundtrack ‘The Full Monty’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)

I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)

I Am The (Res)erection (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)

CD3 – Work In Progress: The Making of Life Thru A Lens:

Freedom (Ambient Mix) (July 1996 Promo Release)

Freedom (New Sound Dub) (July 1996 Promo Release)

Hey Little Girl (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996)

Clean (working title Mr. Sheen) (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996)

Old Before I Die (Crescent Moon Studios Demo, October 1996)

Lazy Days (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)

Angels (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)

Red Lights (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)

Average B-Side (Westside Studios Demo, February 1997)

Teenage Millionaire (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

South of the Border (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

Killing Me Rehearsal (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

Life Thru A Lens Rehearsal (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

South of the Border (Mother’s Milkin’ It Mix)

Let Me Entertain You (The Bizzaro Mix)

CD4 – Life On The Stage:

Let Me Entertain You (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Clean (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

South Of The Border (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Average ‘B’ Side (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Baby Girl Window (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

One Of God’s Better People (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

There She Goes (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Killing Me (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Life Thru A Lens (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Teenage Millionaire (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Lazy Days (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Ego A Go Go (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Old Before I Die (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Angels (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Back For Good (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

