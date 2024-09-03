 Robbie Williams Updates Fans On His Next Album - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Updates Fans On His Next Album

by Music-News.com on September 4, 2024

in News

Robbie Williams has given an update on his new album.

Williams has confirmed plans for his next record – which will be his 13th and first since 2019’s ‘The Christmas Present’ – are still going ahead, but he and his team were “waiting” to find out the release for his ‘Better Man’ biopic before dropping the LP.

Speaking at a screening of his new movie in the US, he told fans: “I’ve got an album coming too, we have been waiting to know when exactly the film is coming out before we put it out.”

Robbie teased other ventures also in the pipeline once the film gets released in December.

He added: “I am building hotels, I want to build a university, I have got my own clothing line coming out, I have got drinks.

“I am going to be busier than I have ever been.”

Earlier this year, Williams’ revealed he has “written loads of songs” and is feeling more “ambitious” than ever.

He told Virgin Radio: “I’ve got loads of plans. I’ve written loads of songs, I’ve got my film [Better Man] at the end of this year and I’m doing Hyde Park in the summer.

“I have never been busier, I’ve never been as ambitious as I am right now. I am full of purpose and I am loving life.”

Since the release of ‘The Christmas Present’, Robbie dropped his dance side project Lufthaus record ‘Visions, Vol. 1’ last year, as well as his greatest hits collection XXV in 2022.

He has praised The 1975 frontman matty Healy for his willingness to push boundaries in music.

He wrote on Instagram: “I really like Matt [because] he’s unhinged, super smart, super talented and willing to upset. Upsetting for a cause. The cause being a complicated inner life a rebellious streak and boredom.

“I’ve gotta get some of that energy back in my musical life. Like I say ‘so many people to offend’ I hope I have time to fit them all in. It’s time to take the piss again… and im looking forward to it. (sic)”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Primitives photo supplied Troubadour Touring
The Primitives Reset Australia For 2025 Dates

UK indie pop band The Primitives will tour Australia for the very first time in in February 2025.

5 hours ago
Talib Kweli supplied from Frontier Touring
The Roots Announce Third Australian Tour In January 2025 Including New Year’s Day In Melbourne

The Roots will return to Australia in January 2025 for what is only their third visit down under since 2003.

6 hours ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe
Oasis Hype Should Return ‘Definitely Maybe’ To UK No 1

Oasis look set to dominate this week’s Official Albums Chart following the announcement of their 2025 reunion shows.

1 day ago
Roger O'Connell of The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

The Cure keyboard player Roger O'Donnell has revealed he was diagnosed with and is beating blood cancer.

2 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Is Popping Back Home For 2025

Keith Urban is heading home to Australia for a 2025 in August.

2 days ago
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Bonehead and Gem Likely To Be Part Of Oasis Reunion

The Oasis reunion is now likely to include former members Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and Gem Archer.

3 days ago
Fatman Scoop
Fatman Scoop Dead At 53

The hip-hop community is paying tribute to New York rapper Fatman Scoop, who has died at the age of 53.

3 days ago