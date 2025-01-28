 Rock and Roll Legend Dion Returns In A ‘New York Minute’ - Noise11.com
Dion New York Minute

Dion New York Minute

Rock and Roll Legend Dion Returns In A ‘New York Minute’

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2025

in News

50s Rock and Roll legend Dion DiMucci is still going strong at age 85. He has a brand-new song titled ‘New York Minute’.

Dion wrote the song for his wife of 62 years Susan and his hometown.

“The song ‘New York Minute’ expresses my love for my city, New York, and my wife Susan,” Dion shares. “When I first saw Susan, I could not think of anything else. I went to school but didn’t hear one word the teacher said. All I could think about was her! Where is she now? What is she doing? I wanna look at her. I wanna talk to her. I wanna get close to her any way I can. My mind was on a loop. Yeah, take a listen to the song,” he suggests, quoting the lyric, “I think my mind was broken. I dropped my subway token, though not a word was spoken when I saw her smile.”

Watch New York Minute:

Dion’s first hit was ‘I Wonder Why’ in 1958. His first Top 10 hit was ‘A Teenager In Love’ (no 5, 1959) and his first number one hit was ‘Runaround Sue’ in 1961.

Watch the 2021 Noise11 interview with Dion:

‘New York Minute’ was written by Dion and Mike Aquilina, the song has been issued in celebration of the recent publication of his latest book Dion: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher.

The book was co-written with recovery and performance coach Adam Jablin. It offers an intimate glimpse into Dion’s remarkable seven-decade journey through rock ‘n’ roll history with contributions from luminaries like Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Bishop Robert Barron and Steven Van Zandt. The book is an inspiring reflection on his rise to fame, battles with addiction, enduring marriage, and friendships with legends like Hank Williams and Bob Dylan. In addition to the beautiful hard cover edition, a truly innovative companion audiobook is also available exclusively through Audible. It includes 30 songs, three Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches, conversations between Dion and Adam Jablin, and much more.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Joan Baez, noise11.com. music news
Joan Baez 2015 Trump Comments Still Resonates Today

In 2015 when I spoke with Joan Baez, the warning signs were already brewing for a Trump take-over of America. When I asked her about the threat to American democracy becoming a reality she said this.

4 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Credits Olivia Harrison For T. Bone Burnett Introduction

Ringo Starr inadvertently has his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison to thank for his new country album.

5 days ago
Joan Baez, noise11.com. music news
Joan Baez Found Bob Dylan When He Was Still ‘A Complete Unknown’

The movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ is about Bob Dylan’s early years. Many of those years were spent with folk legend Joan Baez, his girlfriend at the time. In 2015, Joan Baez spoke to Noise11 and talked about the time.

6 days ago
Garth Hudson of The Band
Garth Hudson, the Last Remaining Member of The Band, Dies At Age 87

Garth Hudson, the longest living founding member of The Band, has died at the age of 87.

6 days ago
Bob Kuban
Bob Kuban (The Cheater) Dead at 84

Bob Kuban only had one hit. ‘The Cheater’ by Bob Kuban and the In-Men had a hit in both the USA and Australia with the song in the 1966.

January 21, 2025
Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown
Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown Fact Check

The Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ is a remarkable telling of the rise to fame of the legendary Bob Dylan but like all movies based on real life, liberties were taken to fit the story into one two-hour and 20-minute capsule.

January 20, 2025
Beatles Yellow Submarine Crocs
Crocs To Release Beatles Yellow Submarine Footwear

With Crocs your toes will all live in a yellow Submarine soon. Crocs are about to release two editions of footwear based on The Beatles classic 1968 animated movie ‘Yellow Submarine’.

January 18, 2025