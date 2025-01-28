Rock and Roll Legend Dion Returns In A ‘New York Minute’ - Noise11.com

50s Rock and Roll legend Dion DiMucci is still going strong at age 85. He has a brand-new song titled ‘New York Minute’.

Dion wrote the song for his wife of 62 years Susan and his hometown.

“The song ‘New York Minute’ expresses my love for my city, New York, and my wife Susan,” Dion shares. “When I first saw Susan, I could not think of anything else. I went to school but didn’t hear one word the teacher said. All I could think about was her! Where is she now? What is she doing? I wanna look at her. I wanna talk to her. I wanna get close to her any way I can. My mind was on a loop. Yeah, take a listen to the song,” he suggests, quoting the lyric, “I think my mind was broken. I dropped my subway token, though not a word was spoken when I saw her smile.”

Watch New York Minute:

Dion’s first hit was ‘I Wonder Why’ in 1958. His first Top 10 hit was ‘A Teenager In Love’ (no 5, 1959) and his first number one hit was ‘Runaround Sue’ in 1961.

Watch the 2021 Noise11 interview with Dion:

‘New York Minute’ was written by Dion and Mike Aquilina, the song has been issued in celebration of the recent publication of his latest book Dion: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher.

The book was co-written with recovery and performance coach Adam Jablin. It offers an intimate glimpse into Dion’s remarkable seven-decade journey through rock ‘n’ roll history with contributions from luminaries like Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Bishop Robert Barron and Steven Van Zandt. The book is an inspiring reflection on his rise to fame, battles with addiction, enduring marriage, and friendships with legends like Hank Williams and Bob Dylan. In addition to the beautiful hard cover edition, a truly innovative companion audiobook is also available exclusively through Audible. It includes 30 songs, three Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches, conversations between Dion and Adam Jablin, and much more.

