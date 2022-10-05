Roger Waters Claims He Is Now On A Ukrainian Hit List - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has claimed he’s on a Ukrainian “kill list” after his comments on the Russian invasion.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, Waters reasserted his position on the Russia-Ukraine war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Waters has previously questioned Ukraine’s position in the war as a victim of invasion, and responded in his new interview to criticism of his comments.

“It’s an unnecessary war,” the artist told the publication. “And those people should not be dying. And Russia should not have been encouraged to invade the Ukraine after they tried for 20 years to avoid it by suggesting diplomatic measures to Western governments.”

He also claimed that he has been targeted for his comments.

“Don’t forget, I’m on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government. I’m on the fucking list, and they’ve killed people recently,” he claimed. “But when they kill you, they write ‘liquidated’ across your picture. Well, I’m one of those fucking pictures.”

A far-right Ukrainian organisation’s website has placed Waters’ name on a list of hundreds of thousands of so-called enemies of the state, ET Canada reports. The site claims that it is not a “kill list”, but rather “information for law enforcement authorities and special services”.

