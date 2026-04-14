The Rolling Stones Aftermath Turns 60, The Album That Redefined The Band's Songwriting - Noise11 Music News

Six decades after release, The Rolling Stones’ Aftermath remains the album where the band first committed fully to original songwriting and expanded their sound beyond blues roots.

by Paul Cashmere

Sixty years ago, on 15 April 1966, The Rolling Stones released Aftermath, a record that reshaped the band’s creative identity and helped define the emerging album era of rock music. Recorded in California between touring commitments and issued in different versions in the United Kingdom and the United States, the album stands as the first Rolling Stones LP composed entirely of original material by the songwriting partnership of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

The album arrived during a period when the Stones were transforming from a British rhythm and blues cover band into one of the defining creative forces of the 1960s. Released in Britain through Decca Records and later in the United States by London Records, Aftermath quickly became a commercial success, topping the UK albums chart for eight weeks and reaching No. 2 in the US. Its influence has endured for decades, widely regarded as the moment when the band’s own songwriting and sonic experimentation took centre stage.

By 1966 the Rolling Stones were already global stars. The success of singles such as (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Get Off Of My Cloud and 19th Nervous Breakdown had placed them alongside The Beatles as the dominant rock groups of the decade. But Aftermath signalled something different. Rather than relying on covers of American blues and rhythm and blues standards, the band delivered an album built entirely from their own material.

Manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham encouraged the shift toward original writing, positioning the Jagger-Richards partnership as the band’s creative engine. The result was an LP that moved well beyond Chicago blues influences and embraced a broader palette of pop, folk, country and emerging psychedelic sounds.

A key figure in shaping the album’s sound was multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones. Jones experimented with instruments rarely heard in rock at the time, including sitar, dulcimer, marimba and even Japanese koto, giving the record an expanded sonic identity. The experimentation helped establish Aftermath as a turning point in the Stones’ studio approach.

Recording sessions took place at RCA Studios in Los Angeles in December 1965 and again in March 1966 between touring commitments. The band worked with engineer Dave Hassinger and arranger Jack Nitzsche, who helped translate musical ideas into layered studio arrangements.

According to Richards, the group approached the sessions differently than earlier recordings. Instead of the rushed sessions typical of their early years, the band experimented more freely with arrangements and instrumentation. The results included the marimba-driven groove of Under My Thumb, the acoustic textures of Lady Jane, and the extended blues jam Goin’ Home, which at more than 11 minutes was unusually long for a pop recording in 1966.

The record also introduced one of the band’s most distinctive hits, Paint It Black. Featuring Jones’ sitar playing and a darker lyrical tone, the song became a defining moment for the group’s evolving style and topped charts internationally.

Lyrically, Aftermath captured the social tensions and cultural shifts of the mid-1960s. The songs explored themes of love, power, social disillusionment and gender relationships in a way that reflected the atmosphere of Swinging London.

The album also revealed a sharper lyrical voice from Jagger, who often adopted sarcastic or confrontational perspectives. Tracks such as Stupid Girl and Under My Thumb generated debate for their portrayal of female characters, while Mother’s Little Helper examined the growing reliance on prescription drugs among suburban housewives.

At the same time, the record mirrored the Stones’ own experience of sudden fame, relentless touring and life within the rapidly expanding rock industry.

As was common in the 1960s, the album was released in two different configurations. The British version ran more than 52 minutes, making it one of the longest pop albums issued at the time. The American edition featured a shorter track listing and substituted Paint It Black for several songs from the UK release.

Both versions remain significant entries in the band’s catalogue, reflecting different marketing approaches between the British and American record industries of the era.

Six decades later, Aftermath is frequently cited as the first classic album by the Rolling Stones. It marked the moment the band fully embraced the LP as an artistic statement rather than simply a collection of singles.

The album also helped establish a darker thematic territory for rock music, influencing later generations of artists across glam rock, punk and alternative music. Its experimental instrumentation and expansive songwriting set a template for the Stones’ later classics.

As the band’s career continued through landmark albums such as Beggars Banquet, Let It Bleed and Exile On Main St., the creative leap taken on Aftermath remains the foundation of their identity as album artists.

Sixty years after its release, Aftermath still represents the moment the Rolling Stones discovered the full potential of their own voice.

The Rolling Stones – Aftermath Track Listing

UK Edition

Side One

Mother’s Little Helper – 2:40

Stupid Girl – 2:52

Lady Jane – 3:06

Under My Thumb – 3:20

Doncha Bother Me – 2:35

Goin’ Home – 11:18

Side Two

Flight 505 – 3:25

High And Dry – 3:06

Out Of Time – 5:15

It’s Not Easy – 2:52

I Am Waiting – 3:10

Take It Or Leave It – 2:47

Think – 3:10

What To Do – 2:30

US Edition

Side One

Paint It Black – 3:46

Stupid Girl – 2:52

Lady Jane – 3:06

Under My Thumb – 3:20

Doncha Bother Me – 2:35

Think – 3:10

Side Two

Flight 505 – 3:25

High And Dry – 3:06

It’s Not Easy – 2:52

I Am Waiting – 3:10

Goin’ Home – 11:18

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