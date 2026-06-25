 The Rolling Stones Reveal Two Songs Jealous Lover and Divine Intervention Ahead Of Foreign Tongues Album - Noise11 Music News
The Rolling Stones Jealous Lover

The Rolling Stones Jealous Lover

The Rolling Stones Reveal Two Songs Jealous Lover and Divine Intervention Ahead Of Foreign Tongues Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2026

in New Music,News

The Rolling Stones have released more new songs Jealous Lover and Divine Intervention, offering fans another preview of the band’s forthcoming studio album Foreign Tongues. The track follows the previously released songs Rough And Twisted and In The Stars, and arrives two weeks before the album’s scheduled release on 10 July through Polydor and Universal Music.

This new reveal marks the latest chapter in an unusually active recording period for the veteran British rock group. Foreign Tongues will become the band’s first studio album since 2023’s Hackney Diamonds and their twenty-fifth studio release overall. Produced by Andrew Watt, the project continues a creative partnership that began with Hackney Diamonds and brings together a mix of long-time collaborators and special guest musicians.

Jealous Lover is being positioned as a stylistic contrast to In The Stars. While that earlier release leaned into a more direct pop-rock approach, the new song draws heavily from rhythm and blues influences that have shaped The Rolling Stones throughout their six-decade career.

According to information released by the band, Jealous Lover combines “infectious melodies, rich musicianship and sharp lyrical observations”. The song centres on a warning delivered by Mick Jagger to an over-inquisitive romantic partner, with the singer using humour and vivid imagery throughout the lyric.

One line highlighted in advance of the release is, “You pray like a mantis, you’re emerald green”, reflecting the song’s character-driven storytelling approach.

Musically, the track features a falsetto vocal performance from Jagger, supported by guitar work from Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. The rhythm section is anchored by bassist Darryl Jones and drummer Steve Jordan, who has become a key part of the band’s recording and touring line-up following the death of Charlie Watts in 2021.

The recording also includes contributions from Steve Winwood, whose Rhodes piano and organ parts add additional texture to the arrangement. Producer Andrew Watt and longtime Stones keyboard player Matt Clifford are also credited with helping shape the track’s layered studio sound.

Jealous Lover will be issued in several physical formats including a 10-inch vinyl single, a 7-inch vinyl single and a CD single. Each edition features Divine Intervention as the B-side.

Divine Intervention is classic Stones rock and roll.

The song occupies an important position within the broader Foreign Tongues project. Since its official announcement in May, the album has generated significant interest due to both its guest list and its place in the band’s recording history. The album reportedly includes appearances from Paul McCartney, Robert Smith of The Cure, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Steve Winwood.

Foreign Tongues also carries additional historical significance because it features material connected to the final recording sessions involving Charlie Watts. Some of those recordings date back to sessions in Los Angeles shortly before the drummer’s death. Mick Jagger has previously confirmed that elements from those recordings have been incorporated into the album.

The road to Foreign Tongues began earlier this year when Rough And Twisted was quietly released in a limited vinyl pressing under the pseudonym The Cockroaches, a name The Rolling Stones occasionally used during secret performances in the 1970s. The wider album campaign followed in May with the release of In The Stars and confirmation of the album title and artwork.

For the music industry, the continued productivity of The Rolling Stones remains notable. More than 60 years after the group’s formation, the band continues to release new material rather than relying solely on catalogue touring. The combination of veteran musicianship and contemporary production techniques has become a defining feature of their recent work, particularly under Andrew Watt’s guidance.

Jealous Lover will provide listeners with a clearer indication of the musical range expected on Foreign Tongues. With the album release now only weeks away, the single serves as another glimpse into a project that appears determined to balance the band’s blues foundations with contemporary recording approaches.

Track Listing

Side A: Jealous Lover

Side B: Divine Intervention

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