Ron Wood’s Son Tyrone Marries Steve Harris’ Daughter Faye - Noise11.com

The son of a Stone and the daughter of a Maiden have tied the knot. Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stone Ron Wood, has married Faye Harris, daughter of Steve Harris of Iron Maiden.

30 of the couples closest family and friends attended the ceremony at The Savoy in Marylebone, London.

Tyrone is the third of six Ron Wood children. His mother is Jo Wood, Ron’s second wife. His brother Jesse was a former member of Reef.

Faye is the daughter of Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris. Faye is the youngest of four children with Harris’ first wife Lorriane. Her siblings Lauren is a singer and classically trained actors, Brother George is a member of The Raven Age, who have opened for Maiden. Sister Kerry is a production manager for Iron Maiden. Steve Harris also has two more children with current partner Emma.

Steve Harris is a founding member of principal songwriter of Iron Maiden.

