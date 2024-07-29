 Ron Wood’s Son Tyrone Marries Steve Harris’ Daughter Faye - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ron Wood’s Son Tyrone Marries Steve Harris’ Daughter Faye

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2024

in News

The son of a Stone and the daughter of a Maiden have tied the knot. Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stone Ron Wood, has married Faye Harris, daughter of Steve Harris of Iron Maiden.

30 of the couples closest family and friends attended the ceremony at The Savoy in Marylebone, London.

Tyrone is the third of six Ron Wood children. His mother is Jo Wood, Ron’s second wife. His brother Jesse was a former member of Reef.

Faye is the daughter of Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris. Faye is the youngest of four children with Harris’ first wife Lorriane. Her siblings Lauren is a singer and classically trained actors, Brother George is a member of The Raven Age, who have opened for Maiden. Sister Kerry is a production manager for Iron Maiden. Steve Harris also has two more children with current partner Emma.

Steve Harris is a founding member of principal songwriter of Iron Maiden.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

A Complete Unknown
Watch Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan In ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

In the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan.

4 days ago
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Announces Two Part Memoir

Cher has announced that she will release a two-part memoir.

5 days ago
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blues Legend John Mayall Dead At 90

John Mayall, one of the world’s greatest and most respected musicians, has died at age 90.

5 days ago
Sandy Posey Single Girl
‘Single Girl’ Sandy Posey Dead at 80

Sandy Posey, best known for the hit song ‘Single Girl’ in 1966, has died at 80 after suffering dementia.

6 days ago
The Four Tops
Duke Fakir, The Last Surviving Member of The Four Tops, Dies At 88

Duke Fakir, a founding member of The Four Tops, has died at the age of 88 from heart failure.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Stats

The Rolling Stones 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour has concluded with the final show from Ridgedale, Missouri.

7 days ago
Lulu performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016. This is the first time Lulu has toured Australia.
Lulu Discusses Her Hearing Loss

Lulu has opened up about her struggles with hearing loss.

July 22, 2024