 Ruby Rodgers Announces Sixteen EP And Shares New Title Track - Noise11 Music News
Ruby Rodgers

Ruby Rodgers

Ruby Rodgers Announces Sixteen EP And Shares New Title Track

by Paul Cashmere on July 16, 2026

in New Music,News

Ruby Rodgers has announced her second EP, Sixteen, due for release on 6 November, with the title track unveiled as the first single. The release follows a year that has seen the emerging songwriter recognised with the 2025 Environmental Music Prize People’s Choice Award and appointed Lead Youth Patron of the Next Up Music Awards.

by Paul Cashmere

Ruby Rodgers has confirmed that her new five-track EP Sixteen will be released on 6 November, introducing the project with its title track, a song examining adolescence, identity and the expectations placed on young women. The release continues a period of growing recognition for the Australian singer-songwriter following the success of her earlier work and recent industry honours.

The EP follows Ruby Rodgers’ Crisis release and expands on themes that have become central to her songwriting. Across its five songs, Sixteen explores identity, family, power, human rights and the transition from adolescence into adulthood. Produced by Benjamin Rodgers, the project features collaborations with Alex Hope, Aubrie Mitchell, Rhys Lewis, Nick Kingswell, Jem Cassar-Daley, Jessica Mauboy, Shane Nicholson and Benjamin Rodgers.

The lead single, Sixteen, reflects on the conflicting expectations experienced by young women.

“The song came from thinking about what it means to grow up in a world that’s constantly trying to tell you who you are,” Ruby Rodgers said.

“I wanted to write about this uncomfortable obsession our society has with young women, the idea that innocence and youth are somehow the most desirable things a girl can possess. So many girls grow up feeling that tension, and I just wanted to put words to it.”

Rodgers said the broader EP traces the experience of growing older while confronting increasingly complex social realities.

“I think the thread connecting these songs is growing up and realising the world is a lot more complicated than you thought it was,” she said.

“The EP is about becoming disillusioned with the world without becoming cynical. It’s choosing joy, staying connected and believing things can still change.”

Alongside the title track, the EP includes Father’s Daughter, For You, Suicide Doves and I’ll Be In The Sun, with the songs moving between personal stories and wider social issues.

The announcement comes shortly after Ruby Rodgers received the 2025 Environmental Music Prize People’s Choice Award for her single Hits The Heart. The song, written following her involvement in Damon Gameau’s Future Council documentary, addressed climate anxiety from the perspective of young people and was selected by public vote from listeners in 61 countries.

Ruby Rodgers has also been named Lead Youth Patron of the Next Up Music Awards, where she will work with a national Youth Council as the organisation develops Australia’s newest music awards platform.

For Noise11 readers, Rodgers’ development has been evident since her 2024 debut with Hits The Heart. The singer comes from one of Australia’s best known musical families. She is the daughter of Mahalia Barnes and Ben Rodgers and the granddaughter of Jimmy and Jane Barnes.

Noise11 later covered the release of her Crisis EP, which included Family Tree, a song inspired by family relationships and written while Rodgers was filming Future Council in Europe. Produced by Ben Rodgers with string arrangements by Jade Macrae, Crisis established the introspective songwriting that continues throughout Sixteen.

Alongside her solo recordings, Rodgers has also become an increasingly active collaborator, writing with artists in Australia and overseas. Earlier this year she featured on SWEATBABY’s Switch and presented a TEDx talk discussing songwriting as a way of understanding an increasingly complicated world, an idea that continues throughout her new EP.

With Sixteen, Rodgers builds on the foundation established by her debut releases while broadening both her musical collaborations and the social themes explored in her songwriting.

Tracklisting
Sixteen
Father’s Daughter
For You
Suicide Doves
I’ll Be In The Sun

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