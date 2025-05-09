Ruby Rodgers Premieres ‘Family Tree’ from ‘Crisis’ EP - Noise11.com

Ruby Rodgers is taking the family tradition into a third generation with her new song ‘Family Tree’.

Ruby is from Australian music royalty. She is the grand-daughter of Jimmy and Jane Barnes, the daughter of Mahlia Barnes and niece of Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel).

“Family Tree is about the importance of staying connected to the people who will love you unconditionally,” Ruby says. “Our lives are largely shaped by our upbringings and the people we surround ourselves with. It can be easy to take constants for granted until a significant loss makes us realize their importance.”

Ruby says she wrote the song in Europe. “I wrote it while filming a climate change documentary in Europe called ‘Future Council,’ and I felt it was the perfect title because it embodies many of the themes in my songs.”

‘Crisis’ was produced by her father, songwriter & producer Ben Rodgers, with string arrangements by Jade Macrae.

‘Crisis’ the EP is streaming now.

‘CRISIS’ EP TRACKLISTING

Family Tree

Crisis

Fix You

Hits The Heart

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook