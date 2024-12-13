Jimmy Barnes Granddaughter Ruby Rodgers Premieres Her Debut Song ‘Hits The Heart’ - Noise11.com

Ruby Rodgers, the 15-year old daughter of Mahalia Barnes and Ben Rodgers and the granddaughter of Jane and Jimmy Barnes, has released her debut single ‘Hits The Heart’.

Ruby has worked her apprenticeship through “the family business” having performed the Chisel classic ‘Flame Trees’ with her mother Mahalia for Jimmy on Red Hot Summer, joining Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue on stage at the Michael Gudinski memorial and singing on Carols in the Domain. Ruby also popped up with Jimmy and Jane on the “at home” performances during lockdown. She was a backing singer on Jade Macrae’s ‘In My Viens’ album and on Jimmy’s Christmas album on ‘If Santa Forgets’.

Ruby was one of eight children on Damon Gameau’s documentary ‘Future Council’ addressing nature and climate change. Ruby explains, “’Hits the Heart’ was written during and after the filming of ‘Future Council’. I was really moved by a climate anxiety session we participated in and the chorus lyrics came to me almost immediately when I was asked how I was feeling – I was feeling overwhelmed and uncertain of what I could do to make a difference. I was there with these other kids who were actively doing extraordinary things that felt like they were really making a difference. So when I went home, I decided to finish the song and share the stories of some of the amazing kids I had met on the journey.”

She added, “Climate change is just one of the pressing issues that the youth of today are facing, and I hope that the song will connect with others who may be experiencing these sorts of feelings, or maybe even resonate with those who perhaps aren’t as aware of the reality and the urgency that the world is facing if we don’t start to make changes.”

Ruby’s number one fan and chief publicist, grandfather Jimmy is singing the praises of his granddaughter posting, “My incredibly talented granddaughter Ruby Rodgers Music has just released her debut single ‘Hits The Heart’, and I couldn’t be more proud”.

