Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert To Be Released On DVD - Noise11.com

The music video edition of Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be released on DVD through Ambition in June.

Russell Morris performed his historic orchestra concert in 2023 and filmed this event at Melbourne’s iconic music venue Hamer Hall on 4 July 2023 with a 10 piece rock band and 60 piece Symphony Orchestra conducted by Peter Morris and arranged by David Hirschfelder.

The setlist covered Russell’s entire career dating back to 1967’s Somebody’s Image cover of the Joe South song ‘Hush’. There are some rarities from ‘Foot In The Door’ (1979) and ‘Jumpstart Diaries’ (2007) plus the hits and more recent blues albums.

Set I

Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)

Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)

Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)

Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II

It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)

I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

The Real Thing (single, 1969)

Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

