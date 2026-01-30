Sace6 Announce Signing With Sumerian Records And Release New Single Ego - Noise11.com

Genre-bending duo mark a major career moment with a new label partnership and the release of their latest track and official music video.

by Paul Cashmere

New York and New Jersey duo Sace6 have formally announced their signing with Sumerian Records, a significant milestone for one of the most talked-about emerging acts operating at the intersection of pop, R&B and metal. The announcement is accompanied by the release of their new single Ego, alongside an official music video that underscores the project’s striking visual and sonic identity.

Sace6, formed in 2024 by vocalist and conceptual architect sace. and multi-instrumentalist Noah Thomas, have quickly carved out a space that resists neat categorisation. Their music thrives on tension and contrast, pairing intimate, emotionally exposed vocals with dense, heavy instrumentation and meticulously controlled production. That push and pull sits at the core of Ego, a track that examines power dynamics and emotional unease within close relationships.

The song explores the psychological weight of being held in someone else’s emotional orbit, long after the initial attraction has settled. With layered textures and a deliberate sense of restraint, Ego builds an atmosphere that reflects the discomfort of intensity that never fully releases its grip. It is a composition designed to feel claustrophobic and seductive at the same time, aligning with the duo’s broader aesthetic of monochromatic romanticism and unease.

For Sace6, joining Sumerian Records represents more than a standard label deal. The imprint has long been associated with artists who operate outside conventional genre boundaries, a lineage that strongly informed the duo’s musical upbringing. Reflecting on the signing, the band described Sumerian as a formative influence and a creative home that shaped their understanding of alternative music culture, positioning the partnership as a natural progression rather than a commercial pivot.

Ego follows the release of the duo’s EP Limerence, issued in mid-2025, which introduced their core sonic language to a growing international audience. Tracks from that release helped establish Sace6 as a project built on emotional extremity and aesthetic cohesion, qualities that have translated effectively to the stage. Since forming, the duo have toured extensively across North America, the UK and Europe, developing a reputation for performances that balance vulnerability with overwhelming volume.

The official music video for Ego continues that visual language, favouring mood and symbolism over literal narrative. It reinforces Sace6’s commitment to presenting their work as a complete artistic statement, where sound, image and atmosphere are inseparable.

With new music planned for release throughout 2026, the Sumerian partnership signals a period of acceleration for the project. Touring remains central to that momentum, with Sace6 currently appearing on major North American runs alongside established international acts. The coming months will see them performing for some of their largest audiences to date, further expanding their reach within the heavy and alternative music landscape.

Sace6 are currently on the road in North America with Don Broco and Dropout Kings, before joining Dayseeker, Northlane and Wind Walkers for The Pale Moonlight Tour starting in May.

Tour Dates

Jan 31, Los Angeles, The Wiltern

Feb 1, San Francisco, Great American Music Hall

Feb 2, Portland, Wonder Ballroom

Feb 3, Seattle, El Corazon

May 1, Huntington, The Paramount

May 2, Wallingford, Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 3, Sayreville, Starland Ballroom

May 5, Allentown, Archer Music Hall

May 6, Buffalo, Buffalo RiverWorks

May 8, Grand Rapids, GLC Live At 20 Monroe

May 9, Green Bay, EPIC Event Center

May 10, West Des Moines, Val Air Ballroom

May 12, Oklahoma City, Diamond Ballroom

May 15, St Louis, The Pageant

May 16, Kansas City, Grinders KC

May 19, Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre

May 20, Saskatoon, Coors Event Centre

May 22, Edmonton, Midway

May 23, Calgary, MacEwan Hall Concerts

May 25, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

May 26, Spokane, Knitting Factory

May 28, Wheatland, Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 29, Pomona, The Fox Theater Pomona

May 30, San Diego, SOMA

