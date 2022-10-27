Salt N Pepa To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com

Salt-N-Pepa will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 4 November.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the duo – Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) – will be feted at a ceremony next week to celebrate the unveiling of their name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Salt-N-Pepa’s star will be placed in the Recording category, marking the 2,739th star on the Walk of Fame. It will be located at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard, with the unveiling ceremony set for 11:30am local time on 4 November.

MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante have signed on as guest speakers for the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

“This upcoming star ceremony honouring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honour the amazing ’80s music we all love and so many grew up with,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told Billboard in a statement. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk Of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

Salt-N-Pepa shared a screenshot of the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the post, “We are honoured and excited!”

The rappers also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their fifth studio album, Brand New. The album dropped on 21 October, 1997.

