 Salt N Pepa To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com
Salt N Pepa, music news, noise11.com

Salt N Pepa

Salt N Pepa To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

by Music-News.com on October 27, 2022

in News

Salt-N-Pepa will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 4 November.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the duo – Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) – will be feted at a ceremony next week to celebrate the unveiling of their name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Salt-N-Pepa’s star will be placed in the Recording category, marking the 2,739th star on the Walk of Fame. It will be located at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard, with the unveiling ceremony set for 11:30am local time on 4 November.

MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante have signed on as guest speakers for the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

“This upcoming star ceremony honouring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honour the amazing ’80s music we all love and so many grew up with,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told Billboard in a statement. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk Of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

Salt-N-Pepa shared a screenshot of the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the post, “We are honoured and excited!”

The rappers also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their fifth studio album, Brand New. The album dropped on 21 October, 1997.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Slipknot
Slipknot To Present Knotfest In Australia

Slipknot will present the Knotfest music festival in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2023.

8 hours ago
Tim Rogers Tines of Stars
Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers Became First Act in 17 Years to Have Two US No 1 Albums

Red Hot Chili Peppers have become the first act in 17 years to have two number one studio albums in the one year.

2 days ago
Mudhoney
Mudhoney To Play A Stack Of Australian Pub Dates In 2023

Mudhoney will tour Australia in 2023 like they used to tour … in the pubs.

2 days ago
Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus, Mary Boukouvalas, Photo
The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years

It has been so long since the last album from The Superjesus that there would be now people who weren’t even born when ‘Rock Music’ was released in 2003 who now have their own children.

3 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Knebworth Trailer Premieres

Trafalgar Releasing, Warner Music Entertainment and MTV Entertainment Studios are delighted to unveil the trailer for the feature length documentary Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 which will be in cinemas worldwide from Thursday 17th November 2022 for a limited time.

3 days ago
Mike Patton of Faith No More and Mondo Kane
Mike Patton Reveals Battle With Alcohol

Faith No More’s Mike Patton has revealed he battled alcoholism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 days ago